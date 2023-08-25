World Athletics Championships 2023 Day Seven: Neeraj Chopra, Kishore Jena in action; Javelin throw qualification timings, streaming info

Neeraj Chopra, DP Manu and Kishore Jena will be in action on day seven of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.
The Indian javelin throwers will be competing in the men’s qualification event with Chopra and Manu in Group A, while Jena will compete in the Group B.
Indians in action on day seven of the World Athletics Championships 2023:
Men’s Javelin Throw Group A Qualification - 1:40PM IST - Neeraj Chopra, D P Manu
Men’s Javelin Throw Group B Qualification - 3:15PM IST - Kishore Jena
