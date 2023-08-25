World Athletics Championships 2023 Day Seven: Neeraj Chopra, Kishore Jena in action; Javelin throw qualification timings, streaming info

Neeraj Chopra, DP Manu and Kishore Jena will be in action on day seven of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

The Indian javelin throwers will be competing in the men’s qualification event with Chopra and Manu in Group A, while Jena will compete in the Group B.

Where to watch World Athletics Championships 2023 in India? The World Athletics Championships 2023 will be live streamed in India on Jio Cinema from August 19 to 27.

Indians in action on day seven of the World Athletics Championships 2023:

Men’s Javelin Throw Group A Qualification - 1:40PM IST - Neeraj Chopra, D P Manu

Men’s Javelin Throw Group B Qualification - 3:15PM IST - Kishore Jena