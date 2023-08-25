MagazineBuy Print

World Athletics Championships 2023 Day Seven: Neeraj Chopra, Kishore Jena in action; Javelin throw qualification timings, streaming info

Neeraj Chopra, DP Manu and Kishore Jena will be in action on day seven of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Published : Aug 25, 2023 07:22 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Neeraj Chopra, DP Manu and Kishore Jena will be in action on day seven of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.
Neeraj Chopra, DP Manu and Kishore Jena will be in action on day seven of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR | Getty Images
infoIcon

Neeraj Chopra, DP Manu and Kishore Jena will be in action on day seven of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR | Getty Images

Neeraj Chopra, DP Manu and Kishore Jena will be in action on day seven of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

FOLLOW | World Athletics Championships 2023 Day six Highlights

The Indian javelin throwers will be competing in the men’s qualification event with Chopra and Manu in Group A, while Jena will compete in the Group B.

Where to watch World Athletics Championships 2023 in India?
The World Athletics Championships 2023 will be live streamed in India on Jio Cinema from August 19 to 27.

Indians in action on day seven of the World Athletics Championships 2023:

Men’s Javelin Throw Group A Qualification - 1:40PM IST - Neeraj Chopra, D P Manu

Men’s Javelin Throw Group B Qualification - 3:15PM IST - Kishore Jena

