Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw LIVE, World Athletics Championships 2023, Day 7: Will Neeraj hit 90m in qualification round?

- August 25, 2023 12:54Men’s Javelin Throw - Group A qualification round start list
- August 25, 2023 12:53Who are the top 3 contenders in the men’s javelin throw?
India’s Neeraj Chopra will be in the spotlight at the Men’s Javelin throw event in Budapest. However, he will have to see off some feisty competition. Read More
- August 25, 2023 12:43Neeraj gears up for the World Championships
Neeraj Chopra at the Budapest World Championships
Just two days before he competes in the most high-profile event of the year, the weight of the country’s track and field hopes rest once again on the 25-year-old’s broad shoulders.
Distractions are to be expected if you are Neeraj Chopra. When the Olympic javelin throw champion got to the warm up track next to Budapest’s National Athletics Center at the World Championships on Tuesday evening, he dealt with his fair share of them.
There was the obligatory selfie with Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem and a few bytes with the media along with his agent. Chopra smiled and gave time. Coach Klaus Bartonietz didn’t seem too enthused and you could sort of see why.
- August 25, 2023 12:40Indians in action on day 7 of the World Athletics Championships 2023:
Men’s Javelin Throw Group A Qualification - 1:40PM IST - Neeraj Chopra, D P Manu
Men’s Javelin Throw Group B Qualification - 3:15PM IST - Kishore Jena
- August 25, 2023 12:36Neeraj Chopra: In pursuit of 90m
He might not be able to go anywhere these days without a hundred cameras trained on him, but remarkably no footage exists of Olympic javelin champion Neeraj Chopra’s biggest ever throw. That’s because it didn’t come in competition. Only a few people were around to see it — at a practice session in Tokyo just before the Olympics in 2021.
Ever since he launched himself into public consciousness as a teenager, Neeraj Chopra has been pursuing one of the most prized barriers in men’s javelin — the 90 metre throw.
- August 25, 2023 12:00World Athletics Championships Day 7 - Morning Session Schedule
1:35 PM IST: 100 Metres - Men’s Decathlon
1:40 PM IST: Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification - Group A
1:50 PM IST: Women’s High Jump Qualification
2:25 PM IST: Long Jump - Men’s Decathlon
3:15 PM IST: Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification - Group B
3:50 PM IST: Shot Put - Men’s Decathlon
- August 25, 2023 11:56Where to Watch the World Athletics Championships 2023 in India?
The World Athletics Championships 2023 is being live-streamed in India on Jio Cinema from August 19 to 27.
