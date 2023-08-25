Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw LIVE, World Athletics Championships 2023, Day 7: Will Neeraj hit 90m in qualification round?

August 25, 2023 12:43

Neeraj gears up for the World Championships

Neeraj Chopra at the Budapest World Championships Just two days before he competes in the most high-profile event of the year, the weight of the country’s track and field hopes rest once again on the 25-year-old’s broad shoulders.

Distractions are to be expected if you are Neeraj Chopra. When the Olympic javelin throw champion got to the warm up track next to Budapest’s National Athletics Center at the World Championships on Tuesday evening, he dealt with his fair share of them.

There was the obligatory selfie with Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem and a few bytes with the media along with his agent. Chopra smiled and gave time. Coach Klaus Bartonietz didn’t seem too enthused and you could sort of see why.

