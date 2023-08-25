MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw LIVE, World Athletics Championships 2023, Day 7: Will Neeraj hit 90m in qualification round?

Neeraj Chopra LIVE in World Athletics Championships 2023: Follow live updates and latest results from the morning session of Day 7 of the competitions in Budapest.

Updated : Aug 25, 2023 13:00 IST

Team Sportstar
Neeraj Chopra will be in action during the men’s javelin throw qualification round of the World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest on Friday.
Neeraj Chopra will be in action during the men’s javelin throw qualification round of the World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest on Friday.
lightbox-info

Neeraj Chopra will be in action during the men’s javelin throw qualification round of the World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest on Friday.

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of day seven of the World Athletics Championships 2023 where India’s Neeraj Chopra, Kishore Jena and DP Manu will be in action in Budapest, Hungary.

  • August 25, 2023 12:54
    Men’s Javelin Throw - Group A qualification round start list

    Screenshot 2023-08-25 125156.png

  • August 25, 2023 12:53
    Who are the top 3 contenders in the men’s javelin throw?

    India’s Neeraj Chopra will be in the spotlight at the Men’s Javelin throw event in Budapest. However, he will have to see off some feisty competition. Read More

  • August 25, 2023 12:43
    Neeraj gears up for the World Championships

    Neeraj Chopra at the Budapest World Championships

    Just two days before he competes in the most high-profile event of the year, the weight of the country’s track and field hopes rest once again on the 25-year-old’s broad shoulders.

    Distractions are to be expected if you are Neeraj Chopra. When the Olympic javelin throw champion got to the warm up track next to Budapest’s National Athletics Center at the World Championships on Tuesday evening, he dealt with his fair share of them.

    There was the obligatory selfie with Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem and a few bytes with the media along with his agent. Chopra smiled and gave time. Coach Klaus Bartonietz didn’t seem too enthused and you could sort of see why.

    Just two days before he competes in the most high-profile event of the year, the weight of the country’s track and field hopes rest once again on the 25-year-old’s broad shoulders. READ MORE

  • August 25, 2023 12:40
    Indians in action on day 7 of the World Athletics Championships 2023:

    Men’s Javelin Throw Group A Qualification - 1:40PM IST - Neeraj Chopra, D P Manu

    Men’s Javelin Throw Group B Qualification - 3:15PM IST - Kishore Jena

  • August 25, 2023 12:36
    Neeraj Chopra: In pursuit of 90m

    He might not be able to go anywhere these days without a hundred cameras trained on him, but remarkably no footage exists of Olympic javelin champion Neeraj Chopra’s biggest ever throw. That’s because it didn’t come in competition. Only a few people were around to see it — at a practice session in Tokyo just before the Olympics in 2021.

    Ever since he launched himself into public consciousness as a teenager, Neeraj Chopra has been pursuing one of the most prized barriers in men’s javelin — the 90 metre throw.

    Chasing 90m — Neeraj Chopra’s pursuit of the ultimate barrier in javelin throw

    For an athlete who has nearly won it all, why does the 90m even matter? What will it take to get there? The buzz will start again as Neeraj Chopra competes at the World Athletics Championships 2023.

  • August 25, 2023 12:00
    World Athletics Championships Day 7 - Morning Session Schedule

    1:35 PM IST: 100 Metres - Men’s Decathlon

    1:40 PM IST: Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification - Group A

    1:50 PM IST: Women’s High Jump Qualification

    2:25 PM IST: Long Jump - Men’s Decathlon

    3:15 PM IST: Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification - Group B

    3:50 PM IST: Shot Put - Men’s Decathlon

  • August 25, 2023 11:56
    Where to Watch the World Athletics Championships 2023 in India?

    The World Athletics Championships 2023 is being live-streamed in India on Jio Cinema from August 19 to 27.

Related Topics

World Athletics Championships 2023 /

Neeraj Chopra /

DP Manu /

Kishore Jena

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw LIVE, World Athletics Championships 2023, Day 7: Will Neeraj hit 90m in qualification round?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Juventus back with a new outlook and new ambition
    AFP
  3. Former referee Mike Dean says he avoided VAR call during Chelsea vs Tottenham to save official ‘more grief’
    Reuters
  4. Bayern hands ‘super-striker’ Kane the keys in push for consistency
    AFP
  5. Messi, Inter Miami start playoff push at New York Red Bulls
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw LIVE, World Athletics Championships 2023, Day 7: Will Neeraj hit 90m in qualification round?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Biles chases more history at U.S. Gymnastics Championships
    AFP
  3. World Athletics Championships: Cart crash leaves Jamaica’s Hudson with blurry vision
    AP
  4. World Athletics Championships: Jeswin Aldrin goes bust in all or nothing approach during long jump final
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. World Athletics Championships 2023 Day Seven: Neeraj Chopra, Kishore Jena in action; Javelin throw qualification timings, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw LIVE, World Athletics Championships 2023, Day 7: Will Neeraj hit 90m in qualification round?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Juventus back with a new outlook and new ambition
    AFP
  3. Former referee Mike Dean says he avoided VAR call during Chelsea vs Tottenham to save official ‘more grief’
    Reuters
  4. Bayern hands ‘super-striker’ Kane the keys in push for consistency
    AFP
  5. Messi, Inter Miami start playoff push at New York Red Bulls
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment