MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

T20 World Cup 2024: Rahul Dravid reveals how Rohit Sharma stopped him from quitting after ODI WC final heartbreak

Dravid’s tenure had ended with the ODI World Cup after India lost to Australia in the final despite a 10-match winning run, but the coaching staff got an extension till the end of the T20 World Cup that concluded on Saturday.

Published : Jul 02, 2024 13:30 IST , BRIDGETOWN - 3 MINS READ

PTI
 FILE PHOTO: Indian coach Rahul Dravid with captain Rohit Sharma.
 FILE PHOTO: Indian coach Rahul Dravid with captain Rohit Sharma. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

 FILE PHOTO: Indian coach Rahul Dravid with captain Rohit Sharma. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

Had he not received a phone call from India skipper Rohit Sharma, requesting him to continue after the ODI World Cup final defeat, Rahul Dravid wouldn’t have been a part of history, the outgoing head coach revealed in his farewell speech to the team after it was crowned T20 world champion here.

Dravid’s tenure had ended with the ODI World Cup after India lost to Australia in the final despite a 10-match winning run, but the coaching staff got an extension till the end of the T20 World Cup that concluded on Saturday.

While Dravid has not reapplied for the role after India’s second T20 World Cup win, he mentioned Rohit’s role in urging him to continue as the coach during his speech in the Kensington Oval dressing room after the team’s win seven-run win in the final against South Africa.

“Ro, thank you very much for making that call to me November and asking to continue,” Dravid said in a video shared by the BCCI on Tuesday.

“I think it’s been such a privilege and a pleasure to work with each and everyone of you, but Ro, also thanks for the time...there is a lot of time we have to chat, we have to discuss, we have to agree, we have to disagree at times, but thank you so very much,” Dravid said as Rohit laughed.

Dravid praised the players for putting up collectively solid performances through the tournament and urged them to celebrate the achievement as much as they would like.

“All of you will remember these moments. We always say, it is not about the runs, it is not about the wickets, you never remember your career but you remember moments like this, so let’s really enjoy,” Dravid said.

“I could not be more proud of you guys, to come back the way you did, the way you fought, the way we worked as a team...the resilience. There has been some disappointment over the years where we have come close, we have never been able to cross the line,” he said.

With BCCI secretary Jay Shah in attendance, Dravid also spoke about the sacrifices that people close to each and every player made in order to allow them the spotlight they are now enjoying.

“So many sacrifices that each and everyone of you make, to see your families here today enjoying it, so many of your families back home, just think about all the sacrifices, each and everyone of them has made since the time you were kids, for you to be here in the dressing room,” Dravid said.

“Today, your parents, your wives, your children, your brother, your coaches, so many people have made so many sacrifices and worked so hard with you for you to enjoy this memory in this moment... really, really proud to have being a part of this memory with you guys,” he continued.

Usually articulate, Dravid admitted he was falling short of words but praised the team for its respect towards the outgoing coaching staff.

“I’m not usually short of words but on a day like today, for me to be part of this, I could not be more grateful for the respect, for the kindness, for the effort that each and everyone of you have shown to me, to my coaching staff, to my support staff,” he conceded.

Dravid also praised the BCCI officials and others for their work behind the scenes.

“Behind a great team, there is also a successful organisation and we have to acknowledge the work of BCCI and people behind the scenes for the work they have done,” he added.

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

Rahul Dravid /

Rohit Sharma /

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

BCCI /

Jay Shah

Latest on Sportstar

  1. T20 World Cup 2024: Rahul Dravid reveals how Rohit Sharma stopped him from quitting after ODI WC final heartbreak
    PTI
  2. Lionel Messi back at training ahead of Argentina’s Copa America quarterfinal
    Reuters
  3. ISL shield winner Mohun Bagan Super Giant signs centre-back Tom Aldred
    Team Sportstar
  4. Copa America 2024: Why did referee Kevin Ortega refuse to shake hands with USA skipper Christian Pulisic?
    Team Sportstar
  5. India T20I schedule till 2026 T20 World Cup: How many matches will Men in Blue play before defending their title at home?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on T20 World Cup

  1. T20 World Cup 2024: Rahul Dravid reveals how Rohit Sharma stopped him from quitting after ODI WC final heartbreak
    PTI
  2. Rohit Sharma after T20 World Cup 2024 triumph: Lot of time for me to sleep, for now I want live every second of this win
    PTI
  3. Who after Rohit Sharma? A look at top contenders for Indian T20I captaincy after T20 World Cup 2024 win
    Team Sportstar
  4. T20 World Cup 2024: Underrated tactician Rohit Sharma’s ‘clarity of thought’ was crucial in India’s big win
    Ashwin Achal
  5. T20 World Cup 2024: Was Suryakumar Yadav’s game-winning catch in IND vs SA final legal? What the rules and playing conditions say
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. T20 World Cup 2024: Rahul Dravid reveals how Rohit Sharma stopped him from quitting after ODI WC final heartbreak
    PTI
  2. Lionel Messi back at training ahead of Argentina’s Copa America quarterfinal
    Reuters
  3. ISL shield winner Mohun Bagan Super Giant signs centre-back Tom Aldred
    Team Sportstar
  4. Copa America 2024: Why did referee Kevin Ortega refuse to shake hands with USA skipper Christian Pulisic?
    Team Sportstar
  5. India T20I schedule till 2026 T20 World Cup: How many matches will Men in Blue play before defending their title at home?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment