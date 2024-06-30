MagazineBuy Print

T20 World Cup 2024: Underrated tactician Rohit Sharma’s ‘clarity of thought’ was crucial in India’s big win

Rohit practices what he preaches. To fit the ‘attack first’ template, Rohit often sacrifices his own numbers by going hammer and tongs with the bat. When the captain shows the way, others must follow.

Published : Jun 30, 2024 22:14 IST , Bridgetown, Barbados - 2 MINS READ

Ashwin Achal
Rohit Sharma in action against Australia in the ICC T20 World Cup.
Rohit Sharma in action against Australia in the ICC T20 World Cup. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu
infoIcon

Rohit Sharma in action against Australia in the ICC T20 World Cup. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu

There was room for nostalgia when Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from T20Is on Saturday. “I started my India career playing this format,” Rohit said.

That start in international cricket came in fortuitous circumstances. The senior batters had opted out of the 2007 ICC World Twenty20, paving the way for a then 20-year-old Rohit.

His batting class was evident, as he made an unbeaten 50 against South Africa in only his second T20I.

Right through his 17-year international T20 career, Rohit made batting look easy. Elegance, timing, power - Rohit had it all. Even as recently as a week ago, Rohit climbed all over Australia with a match-winning 41-ball 92.

There was a brief time when Rohit was unable to convert his raw talent into runs. Once Rohit worked his way out of this hole, it was all smooth sailing.

ALSO READ | T20 World Cup: Dravid’s meticulous nature to the job ensured he ends his stint with India on a high

Rohit’s elevation to India captain was inevitable, given his five IPL titles leading Mumbai Indians. A natural leader, Rohit is a caring senior to the youngsters, and friend to his peers. An underrated tactician, Rohit reads the game and moves pieces on the fly.

Clarity of thought - another essential quality of a leader - is another strength. Rohit made it clear that batting first was the right way to go in a big match like Saturday’s final. “It is not necessary that everyone thinks like that in the team. But I have a decision to make,” Rohit said when asked to explain his decision.

Rohit also gets the credit for changing the mindset of the national team. There is no fear of failure in this group; the goal is to attack and live with the consequences.

Rohit practices what he preaches. To fit the ‘attack first’ template, Rohit often sacrifices his own numbers by going hammer and tongs with the bat. When the captain shows the way, others must follow.

With a World Cup trophy under the belt, Rohit has nothing left to prove in T20Is. But the genial cricketer is not done yet. There are goals left to pursue in other formats.

