MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

T20 World Cup: Dravid’s meticulous nature to the job ensured he ends his stint with India on a high

The former India captain was a big presence at every training session, watching over the action and offering a word or two to the wards.

Published : Jun 30, 2024 20:06 IST , Bridgetown, Barbados - 2 MINS READ

Ashwin Achal
File Photo: Rahul Dravid in a practice session.
File Photo: Rahul Dravid in a practice session. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

File Photo: Rahul Dravid in a practice session. | Photo Credit: AFP

Barring a parody advertisement, it is tough to recall a time when Rahul Dravid truly let loose. To see Dravid scream in joy while holding the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup trophy aloft was a satisfying sight. It was reassuring to know that nice guys need not finish last.

And to think that 17 years ago, the Caribbean was the site of a dark chapter, when Dravid’s India exited the ODI World Cup in the group stage. Dravid may not harp on the past, but this victory was a comforting redemption song.

The head coach received the perfect send off. The players paid emotional tribute to a man many would consider their childhood hero. Rohit Sharma stated that Dravid deserved the title more than anyone else, given his extraordinary service to the game. By backing his men to the tilt, Dravid earned the admiration of the players.

“Nahi, nahi, nahi (no, no, no),” Dravid said as the lads approached him to lift him and toss him up in celebration. Too late - a smiling Dravid was soon in the air.

ALSO READ | Rohit Sharma and Co. have silenced critics after winning T20 World Cup 2024: BCCI secretary Jay Shah

Dravid brought his meticulous nature to the job. The former India captain was a big presence at every training session, watching over the action and offering a word or two to the wards. When he spoke to the media, he refrained from taking credit for successes. There were no references to his accomplishments as a player. “I don’t think of myself as a player anymore,” Dravid once remarked. It was all about the team and how he could contribute.

And thus an incredible chapter in Indian cricket ends. The Rohit-Dravid partnership, now a World Cup winning pair, makes way for newer things. For Dravid, life goes back to Bengaluru and family. Public appearances will be fewer now, but the memories of his time in the top job will remain sweet.

Related stories

Related Topics

Rahul Dravid /

ICC

Latest on Sportstar

  1. T20 World Cup: Dravid’s meticulous nature to the job ensured he ends his stint with India on a high
    Ashwin Achal
  2. England vs Slovakia LIVE Updates, Euro 2024 round of 16: Live-streaming info, preview, h2h record, predicted XI of ENG v SVK
    Team Sportstar
  3. Rohit Sharma and Co. have silenced critics after winning T20 World Cup 2024: BCCI secretary Jay Shah
    Team Sportstar
  4. Tour de France stage two: Two key Vingegaard team mates hit the deck
    Reuters
  5. India becomes first team to win T20 World Cup with unbeaten record
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on T20 World Cup

  1. T20 World Cup: Dravid’s meticulous nature to the job ensured he ends his stint with India on a high
    Ashwin Achal
  2. Rohit Sharma and Co. have silenced critics after winning T20 World Cup 2024: BCCI secretary Jay Shah
    Team Sportstar
  3. India becomes first team to win T20 World Cup with unbeaten record
    Team Sportstar
  4. T20 World Cup 2024 Final: For now, it stings, just gut-wrenching, says South Africa skipper Markram
    PTI
  5. T20 World Cup 2024 Final: Memory of a lifetime for me but I don’t believe in things like redemption, legacy, says Dravid
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. T20 World Cup: Dravid’s meticulous nature to the job ensured he ends his stint with India on a high
    Ashwin Achal
  2. England vs Slovakia LIVE Updates, Euro 2024 round of 16: Live-streaming info, preview, h2h record, predicted XI of ENG v SVK
    Team Sportstar
  3. Rohit Sharma and Co. have silenced critics after winning T20 World Cup 2024: BCCI secretary Jay Shah
    Team Sportstar
  4. Tour de France stage two: Two key Vingegaard team mates hit the deck
    Reuters
  5. India becomes first team to win T20 World Cup with unbeaten record
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment