Rohit Sharma and Co. have silenced critics after winning T20 World Cup 2024: BCCI secretary Jay Shah

Jay Shah, the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), congratulated the Indian men’s cricket team after their historic T20 World Cup 2024 victory, beating South Africa in the final at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday.

“Today, I stand before you, along with all of India, filled with immense pride and admiration for Team India’s remarkable achievements on the global stage. This team truly embodies a rising, vibrant, and resilient India, asserting its rightful place in the world of cricket,” Shah said in a statement.

“I am delighted that, as the governing body of the sport in India, the BCCI has played a part in this team’s success through our relentless focus on identifying, grooming, and nurturing the right talent. Our commitment to grassroots development and talent cultivation is bearing fruit in ways that fill us all with immense pride,” he added.

India, led by Rohit Sharma, beat the Proteas by seven runs, becoming the first team to win the title remaining unbeaten throughout the tournament. It was India’s second T20 World Cup title, having won the inaugural edition in 2007, and its first ICC title in 13 years.

“They (Team India) have faced and silenced their critics with stellar performances time and again. Their journey has been nothing short of inspirational, and today, they join the ranks of the greats, achieving something truly special that brings immense pride and joy to all Indians,” he said.

“It fills me with great pride to speak about such an extraordinary team. However, it is this team that has made us all proud with their dedication, hard work, and unyielding spirit.

Led by Rohit Sharma, and ably assisted by Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and others they have fulfilled the dreams and aspirations of 1.4 billion Indians,” he added.