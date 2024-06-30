India becomes first team to win T20 World Cup with unbeaten record

India beat South Africa by seven runs at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday to clinch its second T20 World Cup title.

The Rohit Sharma-led side now holds the distinction of winning the World Cup without losing a single match through the tournament. India played nine games and won eight of those while one was washed out.

In its last title-winning campaign in 2007, India had gone down to New Zealand in the Super Six stage.

The Men in Blue started their 2024 tournament with a win against Ireland before going on to beat Pakistan and co-host United States of America. It’s last group stage game against Canada in Florida.

In the Super Eights, India prevailed over Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Australia to qualify for the semifinals.

In the last-four clash, India was up against defending champion England, the side which had beaten it in the previous T20 World Cup at the same stage. This time, however, India eased past the Jos Buttler-led team.

South Africa was also unbeaten before the final, winning all eight matches but India came through in the final-over thriller to end as the only team a perfect record.