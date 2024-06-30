MagazineBuy Print

T20 World Cup Final: A lot was said by people who don’t even know me one percent - Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya defended 16 runs in the final over against South Africa to ensure a famous T20 World Cup win for India.

Published : Jun 30, 2024 10:54 IST , Bridgetown - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Hardik Pandya of India celebrates with the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup.
Hardik Pandya of India celebrates with the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup. | Photo Credit: Gareth Copley/Getty Images
infoIcon

Hardik Pandya of India celebrates with the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup. | Photo Credit: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Hardik Pandya believes in leading his life with a lot of grace and he has no issues with people who don’t know him one percent but said a lot about him in the middle of his disappointing campaign as Mumbai Indians captain in the IPL.

Having replaced Rohit Sharma as Mumbai Indians captain, Hardik was a subject of ridicule and was booed by fans of his own team in the IPL. Mumbai could not qualify for the play-offs and his own performance as captain and player was also questioned.

However, he silenced his critics with an all-round show in the T20 World Cup.

“I believe in grace. A lot was said by people who don’t know even know me one percent as a person. People have spoken, no issues but I have always believed in life that you never respond with words, circumstances can respond.

“Even difficult times, they don’t last forever. It is important to be graceful, whether you win or lose.

“It is time for fans and everyone else to learn that (to be graceful). We need to find better ways to conduct yourself. I am sure the same people will be happy,” said Hardik after the T20 World Cup final victory over South Africa here on Saturday.

ALSO READ: This is the work of last three-four years, says Rohit Sharma after India wins T20 World Cup 2024

Hardik defended 16 runs in the final over to ensure a famous win for his team.

“To be honest, I was enjoying. Very few get these life changing opportunities. It could have gone the other way as well today but I see it glass half full and not glass half empty.

“I was not taking pressure and focussing on my skill sets. This was a moment written in the stars,” he said when asked about the high pressure scenario.

The next T20 World Cup is in India in 2026 but Hardik is not looking too far ahead.

“2026 is a long time away. Very happy for Rohit and Virat. Very special two giants of Indian cricket who thoroughly deserved this.

“Been amazing playing this format with them. We will miss them but this is the best farewell they could get. Happy for them to end like this,” added the star all-rounder.

