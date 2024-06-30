MS Dhoni reacts to India’s T20 World Cup 2024 win: ‘A big thank you for bringing the World Cup home’

Former India World Cup-winning captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni congratulated the Indian team for winning the 2024 T20 World Cup title after beating South Africa in the final by seven runs in Barbados on Saturday.

Dhoni wrote in an Instagram post, “Word Cup Champions 2024. My heart rate was up, well done on being calm, having the self belief and doing what u guys did. From all the Indians back home and everywhere in the world a big thank you for bringing the World Cup home.”

Dhoni was captain when India clinched the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup, in 2007, after beating archrival Pakistan in the final. Under his captaincy, India also won the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy, which was the last ICC title the Men in Blue clinched before Saturday.

After posting 176 for seven in 20 overs, riding on Virat Kohli’s 59-ball 76 and Axar Patel’s 31-ball 47, India successfully defended the middling total, thanks to Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh’s skillful slog-overs bowling.

With South Africa needing 16 runs to win off the final over, all-rounder Hardik Pandya held his nerve and to help India eke out a seven-run win. Suryakumar Yadav took a brilliant catch at long-off to send the dangerous David Miller back to the pavillion off the first ball of the over. From there on, it was a bridge too far for tail-enders Keshav Maharaj and Kagiso Rabada.