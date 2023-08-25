MagazineBuy Print

Neeraj Chopra qualifies for 2024 Olympics, enters World Championships final with 88.77m throw

The 25-year-old Chopra’s qualifying round lasted just a few minutes as he sent the spear to his season’s and fourth career-best distance. He was competing in Group A qualification round.

Published : Aug 25, 2023 14:32 IST , BUDAPEST - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Neeraj Chopra of India competes in the men’s javelin throw qualification during day seven of the World Athletics Championships.
Neeraj Chopra of India competes in the men's javelin throw qualification during day seven of the World Athletics Championships. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Neeraj Chopra of India competes in the men’s javelin throw qualification during day seven of the World Athletics Championships. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Neeraj Chopra on Friday qualified for the 2024 Olympics with a big throw of 88.77m in his first attempt, which also took him to the final of the javelin throw competition at the World Championships here.

The 25-year-old Chopra’s qualifying round lasted just a few minutes as he sent the spear to his season’s and fourth career-best distance. He was competing in Group A qualification round.

The 2024 Paris Olympics qualifying mark is 85.50m. The qualifying window began on July 1.

Tokyo Olympics champion Chopra has a personal best 89.94, which he had achieved at the Stockholm Diamond League on June 30, 2022.

Those who throw 83m or the top-12 best performers from both Group A and B qualify for the final round to be held on Sunday.

