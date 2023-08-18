MagazineBuy Print

World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in men’s javelin throw

Neeraj Chopra, Jakub Vadlejch and Julian Weber will be the favourites for the gold medal in men’s javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

Published : Aug 18, 2023 16:28 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India’s Neeraj Chopra competes in the Men’s Javelin final during Athletissima, part of the 2023 Diamond League series at Stade Olympique de la Pontaise on June 30 in Lausanne, Switzerland.
FILE PHOTO: India's Neeraj Chopra competes in the Men's Javelin final during Athletissima, part of the 2023 Diamond League series at Stade Olympique de la Pontaise on June 30 in Lausanne, Switzerland. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India’s Neeraj Chopra competes in the Men’s Javelin final during Athletissima, part of the 2023 Diamond League series at Stade Olympique de la Pontaise on June 30 in Lausanne, Switzerland. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The World Athletics Championships 2023 will be held in Budapest from August 19 to 27.

India’s Neeraj Chopra will be in the spotlight at the Men’s Javelin throw event in Budapest. Here are the top three contenders for the gold medal in Budapest:

Jakub Vadlejch

Jakub Vadlejch won silver in the javelin throw at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and another in the 2017 World Championships.

FILE PHOTO: Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic competes during the Athletics - Men’s Javelin Throw Final on day 11 of the European Championships Munich 2022 at Olympiapark in Munich, Germany.
FILE PHOTO: Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic competes during the Athletics - Men's Javelin Throw Final on day 11 of the European Championships Munich 2022 at Olympiapark in Munich, Germany. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
lightbox-info

FILE PHOTO: Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic competes during the Athletics - Men’s Javelin Throw Final on day 11 of the European Championships Munich 2022 at Olympiapark in Munich, Germany. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

He also added another bronze to his collection in the 2022 World Championships at Eugene.

Season Best: 89.51m at Paavo Nurmi in June 2023

Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra won a historic gold for his country at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games. In the process, he also became the first Asian athlete to win gold in men’s javelin throw.

The 25-year-old also won a silver at the 2022 World Championships in Eugene.

Season Best: 88.67m at Doha in May 2023

Julian Weber

Julian Weber won gold in the 2022 European Games in Munich and achieved his personal best of 89.54m at the FBK games in 2022.

FILE PHOTO: Julian Weber of Germany competes in the Men’s Javelin Throw - Div 1 during day six of the European Team Championships 2023 at Silesian Stadium on June 25, 2023 in Silesia, Poland.
FILE PHOTO: Julian Weber of Germany competes in the Men's Javelin Throw - Div 1 during day six of the European Team Championships 2023 at Silesian Stadium on June 25, 2023 in Silesia, Poland. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
lightbox-info

FILE PHOTO: Julian Weber of Germany competes in the Men’s Javelin Throw - Div 1 during day six of the European Team Championships 2023 at Silesian Stadium on June 25, 2023 in Silesia, Poland. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Season Best: 88.72m at Kassel in July 2023

Jamaican Anderson Peters, the 2022 World Champion is another contender despite achieving a season best of 85.88m which ranks him sixth in the world in 2023.

World Record - 98.48m (Jan Zelezny at Jena,Germany in 1996)
World Championships Record - 92.80m (Jan Zelezny at 2001 World Championships in Edmonton)
Olympic Record - 90.57m (Andreas Thorkildsen at the 2008 Beijing Olympics)
World-leading performance in 2023 - 89.51m (Jakub Vadlejch at Paavo Nurmi Games in June)

