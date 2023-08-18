World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in men’s javelin throw

The World Athletics Championships 2023 will be held in Budapest from August 19 to 27.
India’s Neeraj Chopra will be in the spotlight at the Men’s Javelin throw event in Budapest. Here are the top three contenders for the gold medal in Budapest:
Jakub Vadlejch
Jakub Vadlejch won silver in the javelin throw at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and another in the 2017 World Championships.
He also added another bronze to his collection in the 2022 World Championships at Eugene.
Season Best: 89.51m at Paavo Nurmi in June 2023
Neeraj Chopra
Neeraj Chopra won a historic gold for his country at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games. In the process, he also became the first Asian athlete to win gold in men’s javelin throw.
The 25-year-old also won a silver at the 2022 World Championships in Eugene.
Season Best: 88.67m at Doha in May 2023
Julian Weber
Julian Weber won gold in the 2022 European Games in Munich and achieved his personal best of 89.54m at the FBK games in 2022.
Season Best: 88.72m at Kassel in July 2023
Jamaican Anderson Peters, the 2022 World Champion is another contender despite achieving a season best of 85.88m which ranks him sixth in the world in 2023.
World Record - 98.48m (Jan Zelezny at Jena,Germany in 1996)
World Championships Record - 92.80m (Jan Zelezny at 2001 World Championships in Edmonton)
Olympic Record - 90.57m (Andreas Thorkildsen at the 2008 Beijing Olympics)
World-leading performance in 2023 - 89.51m (Jakub Vadlejch at Paavo Nurmi Games in June)
