World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in men’s javelin throw

The World Athletics Championships 2023 will be held in Budapest from August 19 to 27.

India’s Neeraj Chopra will be in the spotlight at the Men’s Javelin throw event in Budapest. Here are the top three contenders for the gold medal in Budapest:

Jakub Vadlejch

Jakub Vadlejch won silver in the javelin throw at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and another in the 2017 World Championships.

FILE PHOTO: Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic competes during the Athletics - Men’s Javelin Throw Final on day 11 of the European Championships Munich 2022 at Olympiapark in Munich, Germany. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

He also added another bronze to his collection in the 2022 World Championships at Eugene.

Season Best: 89.51m at Paavo Nurmi in June 2023

Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra won a historic gold for his country at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games. In the process, he also became the first Asian athlete to win gold in men’s javelin throw.

The 25-year-old also won a silver at the 2022 World Championships in Eugene.

Season Best: 88.67m at Doha in May 2023

Julian Weber

Julian Weber won gold in the 2022 European Games in Munich and achieved his personal best of 89.54m at the FBK games in 2022.

FILE PHOTO: Julian Weber of Germany competes in the Men’s Javelin Throw - Div 1 during day six of the European Team Championships 2023 at Silesian Stadium on June 25, 2023 in Silesia, Poland. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Season Best: 88.72m at Kassel in July 2023

Jamaican Anderson Peters, the 2022 World Champion is another contender despite achieving a season best of 85.88m which ranks him sixth in the world in 2023.