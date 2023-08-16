World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023: Schedule of Indian athletes, full squad

A 28-member Indian squad is set to participate at the World Athletics Championships, which will be held in Budapest, Hungary, from August 19 to 27.
Neeraj Chopra is the only former medallist in the Indian contingent. The 25-year-old had clinched silver in javelin throw last year in Eugene.
READ - World Athletics Championships 2023 Preview: Indians in action, form guide
Steeplechaser Avinash Sable, long jumpers M. Sreeshankar and Jeswin Aldrin and triple jumper Praveen Chithravel will look to make it to the podium this time.
Full Indian Squad
Javelin Throw
3000m Steeplechase
Long Jump
100m Hurdles
20km race walk
35km race walk
800m
1500m
400m Hurdles
High Jump
Triple Jump
4x400m Relay
Here’s the complete schedule for World Championships for the events in which Indians will compete:
August 19
Men’s 20m Race Walk Final - 12:40PM IST - Akashdeep Singh, Vikash Singh, Paramjeet Singh
Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Heats - 3:05PM IST - Avinash Sable
Women’s Long Jump Qualification - 3:55PM IST - Shaili Singh
Men’s 1500m Heats - 10:32PM IST - Ajay Kumar Saroj
Men’s Triple Jump Qualification - 11:05PM IST - Praveen Chithravel, Abdulla Aboobacker, Eldhouse Paul
August 20
Women’s 20km Race Walk Final - 10:45PM IST - Bhawna Jat
Men’s High Jump Qualification - 2:05PM IST - Sarvesh Anil Kushare
ALSO READ - Rohit Yadav undergoes elbow surgery; to miss World Championships and Asian Games
Men’s 400m Hurdles Heats - 2:55PM IST - Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan
Women’s Long Jump Final - 8:25PM IST - Shaili Singh (Subject to qualification)
Men’s 1500m Semifinals - 9:05PM IST - Ajay Kumar Saroj (Subject to qualification)
August 21
Men’s 400m Hurdles Semifinal - 11:05PM IST - Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan (Subject to qualification)
Men’s Triple Jump Final - 11:10PM IST - Praveen Chithravel, Abdulla Aboobacker, Eldhouse Paul (Subject to qualification)
August 22
Women’s 100m Hurdles Heats - 10:10PM IST - Jyothi Yarraji
Men’s 800m Heats - 10:50PM IST - Krishan Kumar
Men’s High Jump Final - 11:25PM IST - Sarvesh Anil Kushare (Subject to qualification)
Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final - 1:12AM IST (August 23) - Avinash Sable (Subject to qualification)
August 23
Women’s Javelin Throw Group A Qualification - 1:50PM IST - Annu Rani
OR
Women’s Javelin Throw Group B Qualification - 3:25PM IST - Annu Rani
Men’s Long Jump Qualification - 2:45PM IST - M Sreeshankar, Jeswin Aldrin
Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Heats - 11:15PM IST - Parul Chaudhary
Women’s 100m Hurdles Semifinal - 12:10AM IST (August 24) - Jyothi Yarraji (Subject to qualification)
Men’s 1500m Final - 12:45AM IST (August 24) - Ajay Kumar Saroj (Subject to qualification)
Men’s 400m Hurdles Final - 1:20AM IST (August 24) - Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan (Subject to qualification)
August 24
Men’s 35km Race Walk Final - 10:30AM IST - Ram Baboo
Men’s Long Jump Final - 11PM IST - M Sreeshankar, Jeswin Aldrin (Subject to qualification)
Men’s 800m Semifinals - 12:20AM IST (August 25) - Krishan Kumar (Subject to qualification)
Women’s 100m Hurdles - 12:55AM IST (August 25) - Jyothi Yarraji (Subject to qualification)
August 25
Men’s Javelin Throw Group A Qualification - 1:40PM IST - Neeraj Chopra, D P Manu, Kishore Jena
OR
Men’s Javelin Throw Group B Qualification - 3:15PM IST - Neeraj Chopra, D P Manu, Kishore Jena
Women’s Javelin Throw Final - 11:50PM IST - Annu Rani (Subject to qualification)
August 26
Men’s 4x400m Relay Heats - 11PM IST - Amoj, Jacob, Muhammed Anas, Muhammed Ajmal, Rajesh Ramesh, Arul Rajalingam, Mijo Chacko Kurian
Men’s 800m Final - 12AM IST (August 27) - Krishan Kumar (Subject to qualification)
August 27
Men’s Javelin Throw Final - 11:50PM IST - Neeraj Chopra, D P Manu, Kishore Jena (Subject to qualification)
Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Final - 12:40AM IST (August 28) - Parul Chaudhary (Subject to qualification)
Men’s 4x400m Relay Final - 1:07AM IST (August 28) - Amoj, Jacob, Muhammed Anas, Muhammed Ajmal, Rajesh Ramesh, Arul Rajalingam, Mijo Chacko Kurian (Subject to qualification)
Latest on Sportstar
- FIDE World Cup 2023 Live updates, quarterfinals: Gukesh needs win on-demand vs Carlsen; Arjun leads vs Praggnandhaa; Vidit - Abasov draw first game
- Australia vs England, LIVE score: Women’s World Cup semifinal 2023 - AUS 0 - 0 ENG; Kerr, Stanway miss early chances to open scoring
- World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023: Schedule of Indian athletes, full squad
- World Athletics Championships 2023 Preview: Indians in action, form guide
- Prithvi Shaw ruled out of remainder of One Day Cup due to knee injury
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE