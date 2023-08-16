World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023: Schedule of Indian athletes, full squad

A 28-member Indian squad is set to participate at the World Athletics Championships, which will be held in Budapest, Hungary, from August 19 to 27.

Neeraj Chopra is the only former medallist in the Indian contingent. The 25-year-old had clinched silver in javelin throw last year in Eugene.

Steeplechaser Avinash Sable, long jumpers M. Sreeshankar and Jeswin Aldrin and triple jumper Praveen Chithravel will look to make it to the podium this time.

Full Indian Squad Javelin Throw Men: Neeraj Chopra, D P Manu, Kishore Jena Women: Annu Rani 3000m Steeplechase Men: Avinash Sable Women: Parul Chaudhary Long Jump Men: M Sreeshankar, Jeswin Aldrin Women: Shaili Singh 100m Hurdles Women: Jyothi Yarraji 20km race walk Men: Akashdeep Singh, Vikash Singh, Paramjeet Singh Women: Bhawna Jat 35km race walk Men: Ram Baboo 800m Men: Krishan Kumar 1500m Men: Ajay Kumar Saroj 400m Hurdles Men: Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan High Jump Men: Sarvesh Anil Kushare Triple Jump Men: Praveen Chithravel, Abdulla Aboobacker, Eldhose Paul 4x400m Relay Men: Amoj, Jacob, Muhammed Anas, Muhammed Ajmal, Rajesh Ramesh, Arul Rajalingam, Mijo Chacko Kurian

Here’s the complete schedule for World Championships for the events in which Indians will compete:

August 19

Men’s 20m Race Walk Final - 12:40PM IST - Akashdeep Singh, Vikash Singh, Paramjeet Singh

Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Heats - 3:05PM IST - Avinash Sable

Women’s Long Jump Qualification - 3:55PM IST - Shaili Singh

Men’s 1500m Heats - 10:32PM IST - Ajay Kumar Saroj

Men’s Triple Jump Qualification - 11:05PM IST - Praveen Chithravel, Abdulla Aboobacker, Eldhouse Paul

August 20

Women’s 20km Race Walk Final - 10:45PM IST - Bhawna Jat

Men’s High Jump Qualification - 2:05PM IST - Sarvesh Anil Kushare

Men’s 400m Hurdles Heats - 2:55PM IST - Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan

Women’s Long Jump Final - 8:25PM IST - Shaili Singh (Subject to qualification)

Men’s 1500m Semifinals - 9:05PM IST - Ajay Kumar Saroj (Subject to qualification)

August 21

Men’s 400m Hurdles Semifinal - 11:05PM IST - Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan (Subject to qualification)

Men’s Triple Jump Final - 11:10PM IST - Praveen Chithravel, Abdulla Aboobacker, Eldhouse Paul (Subject to qualification)

August 22

Women’s 100m Hurdles Heats - 10:10PM IST - Jyothi Yarraji

Men’s 800m Heats - 10:50PM IST - Krishan Kumar

Men’s High Jump Final - 11:25PM IST - Sarvesh Anil Kushare (Subject to qualification)

Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final - 1:12AM IST (August 23) - Avinash Sable (Subject to qualification)

August 23

Women’s Javelin Throw Group A Qualification - 1:50PM IST - Annu Rani

OR

Women’s Javelin Throw Group B Qualification - 3:25PM IST - Annu Rani

Men’s Long Jump Qualification - 2:45PM IST - M Sreeshankar, Jeswin Aldrin

Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Heats - 11:15PM IST - Parul Chaudhary

Women’s 100m Hurdles Semifinal - 12:10AM IST (August 24) - Jyothi Yarraji (Subject to qualification)

Men’s 1500m Final - 12:45AM IST (August 24) - Ajay Kumar Saroj (Subject to qualification)

Men’s 400m Hurdles Final - 1:20AM IST (August 24) - Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan (Subject to qualification)

August 24

Men’s 35km Race Walk Final - 10:30AM IST - Ram Baboo

Men’s Long Jump Final - 11PM IST - M Sreeshankar, Jeswin Aldrin (Subject to qualification)

Men’s 800m Semifinals - 12:20AM IST (August 25) - Krishan Kumar (Subject to qualification)

Women’s 100m Hurdles - 12:55AM IST (August 25) - Jyothi Yarraji (Subject to qualification)

August 25

Men’s Javelin Throw Group A Qualification - 1:40PM IST - Neeraj Chopra, D P Manu, Kishore Jena

OR

Men’s Javelin Throw Group B Qualification - 3:15PM IST - Neeraj Chopra, D P Manu, Kishore Jena

Women’s Javelin Throw Final - 11:50PM IST - Annu Rani (Subject to qualification)

August 26

Men’s 4x400m Relay Heats - 11PM IST - Amoj, Jacob, Muhammed Anas, Muhammed Ajmal, Rajesh Ramesh, Arul Rajalingam, Mijo Chacko Kurian

Men’s 800m Final - 12AM IST (August 27) - Krishan Kumar (Subject to qualification)

August 27

Men’s Javelin Throw Final - 11:50PM IST - Neeraj Chopra, D P Manu, Kishore Jena (Subject to qualification)

Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Final - 12:40AM IST (August 28) - Parul Chaudhary (Subject to qualification)

Men’s 4x400m Relay Final - 1:07AM IST (August 28) - Amoj, Jacob, Muhammed Anas, Muhammed Ajmal, Rajesh Ramesh, Arul Rajalingam, Mijo Chacko Kurian (Subject to qualification)