MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Olympic champion McLaughlin-Levrone to miss worlds due to knee issue

The 24-year-old was among the biggest names expected to compete and was entered in the 400 metres flat, breaking into new territory after she shattered her own world record to win gold in the hurdles last year in Eugene.

Published : Aug 12, 2023 10:14 IST , NEW YORK - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone waves to the crowd.
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone waves to the crowd. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone waves to the crowd. | Photo Credit: AP

American 400 metres hurdles Olympic champion and world record holder Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone said on Friday that she will miss the World Championships due to a “minor knee issue”, with the global showcase set to begin in Budapest next week.

The 24-year-old was among the biggest names expected to compete and was entered in the 400 metres flat, breaking into new territory after she shattered her own world record to win gold in the hurdles last year in Eugene.

ALSO READ | Teen sprinter Issam Asinga who set U20 world record suspended in doping case

“I am sad to share that I must withdraw from this year’s World Championships meet in Budapest,” she wrote on Instagram.

“After consulting with my doctors and coaches, I need to take care of a minor knee issue so that I can be fully healthy for next year’s Paris Olympics. I look forward to seeing everyone back on the track soon!”

McLaughlin-Levrone was the woman to beat after winning the 400 metres at the U.S. championships in a world-leading 48.74 seconds last month, proving lethal in the flat event.

The World Championships start next Saturday.

Related Topics

Sydney McLaughlin /

World Championships

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Live Score, Arab Club Champions Cup final: Al Nassr 0-0 Al Hilal at halftime; Ronaldo eyes first goal
    Team Sportstar
  2. Son becomes first Asian captain in Premier League, to lead Tottenham
    AFP
  3. IND vs WI 4th T20I, Live Score: West Indies 153/7; Fifty for Shimron Hetmyer
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Malaysia Live Score, Asian Champions Trophy: IND 1-3 MAS; India trails at half time - IND vs MAS final updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Malaysia, Asian Champions Trophy Live Score: IND 1-3 MAS after Razie, Aminudin goals; Japan wins bronze
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. Olympic champion McLaughlin-Levrone to miss worlds due to knee issue
    Reuters
  2. World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in men’s discus throw
    Team Sportstar
  3. Neeraj Chopra headlines 28-member Indian squad for World Athletics Championships
    Team Sportstar
  4. U.S. sending 139 athletes to world championships
    Reuters
  5. Belarusian sprinter cleared to race for Poland
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Live Score, Arab Club Champions Cup final: Al Nassr 0-0 Al Hilal at halftime; Ronaldo eyes first goal
    Team Sportstar
  2. Son becomes first Asian captain in Premier League, to lead Tottenham
    AFP
  3. IND vs WI 4th T20I, Live Score: West Indies 153/7; Fifty for Shimron Hetmyer
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Malaysia Live Score, Asian Champions Trophy: IND 1-3 MAS; India trails at half time - IND vs MAS final updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Malaysia, Asian Champions Trophy Live Score: IND 1-3 MAS after Razie, Aminudin goals; Japan wins bronze
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment