World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in Women’s Shot Put

A total of 36 athletes will be participating in the women’s Shot Put during the World Athletics Championships 2023 which will be held in Budapest from August 19 to 27.

Here are the top three contenders who will be favourites for the gold medal in the Hungarian capital:

Chase Ealey

The 29-year-old American is the current World champion, two-time Diamond League winner, and two times National champion.

World number one Ealey threw her personal best of 20.51 during the USATF Outdoor Championships in Eugene in June 2022.

Season-best: 20.06m in Halle, Germany in May 2023

Gong Lijao

FILE PHOTO: China’s Gong Lijao. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

China’s Gong Lijao, 34, is a two-time Asian Games gold medallist and the reigning Olympic champion.

She made her World Championships debut way back in 2007, finishing seventh. Since then, she has won three bronze, two silver and two gold medals at the event.

This season, she has not competed in any event outside China.

Season-best: 20.06m in Shenyang in June 2023

Maggie Ewen

Maggie Ewen competes in the Women’s Shot Put Final during the 2023 USATF Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field on July 08 in Eugene, Oregon. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

The 28-year-old American is Diamond League Final winner, a NACAC champion, two times National champion, and a Diamond trophy winner.

Ewen threw her personal best of 20.45 very recently during the USATF Los Angeles Grand Prix in May 2023.

Season-best: 20.45m at Los Angeles, USA in May 2023

Apart from the above three, Jessica Schilder will also be an athlete to watch out. The Dutch, 24, is the current European champion. Schilder is a four-time National champion, a World Championships Bronze medalist, and a European U23 champion.

While throwing her personal best of 20.24 during the European Athletics Championships in August 2022, Schilder also broke the national record.

Season-best: 19.35m at Breda, Netherlands in July 2023