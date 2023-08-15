MagazineBuy Print

World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in women’s discus throw

Valarie Allman, Kristin Pudenz and Jorinde van Klinken are the favourites for gold medal in women’s discus throw at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

Published : Aug 15, 2023 18:17 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Valarie Allman competes in the women’s discus throw during the U.S. track and field championships in Eugene.
Valarie Allman competes in the women's discus throw during the U.S. track and field championships in Eugene. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Valarie Allman competes in the women’s discus throw during the U.S. track and field championships in Eugene. | Photo Credit: AP

The World Athletics Championships 2023 will be held in Budapest from August 19 to 27.

The women’s discus throw event is set to be one of the tightly contested events during the World Championships in the Hungarian capital. Here are the top three contenders for the gold medal in Budapest:

Valarie Allman (USA)

Allman won gold in the women’s discus event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, following it up with a bronze medal at the World Championships in Eugene in 2022.

She threw a personal best of 71.46m at San Diego, California in 2022, which broke the North American Record.

Season Best: 70.25m at San Diego, California in April 2023

Kristin Pudenz

Pudenz won silver in the Discus throw at the 2020 Toyko Olympics as well as the 2022 European Championships.

FILE PHOTO: Kristin Pudenz of Team Germany competes in Women’s Discus Throw during Meeting de Paris, part of the 2023 Diamond League series at Stade Charlety in Paris, France.
FILE PHOTO: Kristin Pudenz of Team Germany competes in Women's Discus Throw during Meeting de Paris, part of the 2023 Diamond League series at Stade Charlety in Paris, France. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
lightbox-info

FILE PHOTO: Kristin Pudenz of Team Germany competes in Women’s Discus Throw during Meeting de Paris, part of the 2023 Diamond League series at Stade Charlety in Paris, France. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The 30-year-old did not enjoy a successful World Championship in 2022 but has bounced back in 2023 with one of the leading distances, which she achieved during the Silesia Diamond League.

Season Best: 66.84m at Chorzow in June 2023

Jorinde van Klinken

Jorinde van Klinken finished fourth in the discus throw event at the 2022 World Championships at Eugene.

FILE PHOTO: Jorinde Van Klinken of Netherlands competes during the Athletics competition on day 5 of the European Championships Munich 2022 at Olympiapark in Munich, Germany.
FILE PHOTO: Jorinde Van Klinken of Netherlands competes during the Athletics competition on day 5 of the European Championships Munich 2022 at Olympiapark in Munich, Germany. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
lightbox-info

FILE PHOTO: Jorinde Van Klinken of Netherlands competes during the Athletics competition on day 5 of the European Championships Munich 2022 at Olympiapark in Munich, Germany. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

The 23-year-old also won bronze in shot put during the 2022 European Championships. The Dutch athlete became only the second European to cross the 70m mark during the 2021 USA Track Throws Festival.

Season Best: 67.05m at San Diego in April 2023

Sandra Perkovic, the two-time Olympic gold medallist and double World Champion will be another athlete to look out for in the women’s discus, despite her average performances in 2023.

World Record - 76.80m (Gabriele Reinsch at the Neubrandenburg in 1988)
World Championships Record - 71.62m (Martina Hellman at 1987 World Championships in Rome)
Olympic Record - 72.30m (Martina Hellman at the 1988 Seoul Olympics)
World-leading performance in 2023 - 70.25m (Valarie Allman at San Diego Triton Invitational meet in April)

