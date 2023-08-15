World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in women’s discus throw

The World Athletics Championships 2023 will be held in Budapest from August 19 to 27.
The women’s discus throw event is set to be one of the tightly contested events during the World Championships in the Hungarian capital. Here are the top three contenders for the gold medal in Budapest:
Valarie Allman (USA)
Allman won gold in the women’s discus event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, following it up with a bronze medal at the World Championships in Eugene in 2022.
She threw a personal best of 71.46m at San Diego, California in 2022, which broke the North American Record.
Season Best: 70.25m at San Diego, California in April 2023
Kristin Pudenz
Pudenz won silver in the Discus throw at the 2020 Toyko Olympics as well as the 2022 European Championships.
The 30-year-old did not enjoy a successful World Championship in 2022 but has bounced back in 2023 with one of the leading distances, which she achieved during the Silesia Diamond League.
Season Best: 66.84m at Chorzow in June 2023
Jorinde van Klinken
Jorinde van Klinken finished fourth in the discus throw event at the 2022 World Championships at Eugene.
The 23-year-old also won bronze in shot put during the 2022 European Championships. The Dutch athlete became only the second European to cross the 70m mark during the 2021 USA Track Throws Festival.
Season Best: 67.05m at San Diego in April 2023
Sandra Perkovic, the two-time Olympic gold medallist and double World Champion will be another athlete to look out for in the women’s discus, despite her average performances in 2023.
World Record - 76.80m (Gabriele Reinsch at the Neubrandenburg in 1988)
World Championships Record - 71.62m (Martina Hellman at 1987 World Championships in Rome)
Olympic Record - 72.30m (Martina Hellman at the 1988 Seoul Olympics)
World-leading performance in 2023 - 70.25m (Valarie Allman at San Diego Triton Invitational meet in April)
