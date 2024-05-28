MagazineBuy Print

Olympic pole vault champion Thiago Braz banned for doping, ruled out of Paris 2024

Brazil’s 2016 Olympic champion Thiago Braz was banned for 16 months by the Athletics Integrity Unit for the presence of ostarine glucuronide in his sample.

Published : May 28, 2024 19:21 IST , Paris - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Thiago Braz da Silva in action for Brazil in the Rio Olympic Games of 2016, where he won the gold medal.
Thiago Braz da Silva in action for Brazil in the Rio Olympic Games of 2016, where he won the gold medal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Thiago Braz da Silva in action for Brazil in the Rio Olympic Games of 2016, where he won the gold medal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Brazil’s 2016 Olympic champion Thiago Braz will not be able to attempt to regain his title in Paris this year having been banned for 16 months for doping on Tuesday by the Athletics Integrity Unit.

“The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) has banned Rio 2016 Olympic champion Thiago Braz for 16 months for the presence of ostarine glucuronide,” read an AIU statement.

The 30-year-old had protested his innocence saying he had consumed it “through sports supplements containing the banned substance.”

Braz -- which took bronze in the COVID-delayed Tokyo Games three years ago -- has got off lightly as the AIU had sought a four-year ban “contending in particular that he was ‘reckless’ and acted with ‘indirect intent’.”

It said it will consider appealing the ban.

ALSO READ: As four-year doping ban ends, China’s Sun eyes return to pool

“Athletes from Brazil, including Mr Braz, have been specifically educated about the dangers surrounding the use of supplements from compound pharmacies in Brazil,” said AIU Head Brett Clothier.

“This has occurred via AIU online forums and AIU athlete advisory notices. In the light of these very clear warnings, it is disappointing to be dealing with such a case.”

The Disciplinary Tribunal ruled that, while Braz had been “personally informed” about the high risk of contamination involved in using the supplements and had consequently “ignored this risk”, he was not deemed to have manifestly disregarded the risk because he had relied on his medical team for advice.

A majority of the panel determined he was not at “significant fault or negligence”.

Braz, who was provisionally suspended by the AIU on 28 July, 2023 after returning a positive result following an in-competition test at the Diamond League meeting in Stockholm on 2 July, will be barred from competing until 27 November, 2024.

Paris 2024 /

Rio Olympics

