MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Italy’s Jacobs runs best time since Tokyo Games victory

The Italian, who clocked 9.80 in the Tokyo final and also won 4x100m relay gold, finished top of his heat in Turku with a time of 9.99s before claiming victory in the final in 9.92s.

Published : Jun 19, 2024 11:49 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Italy’s Lamont Marcell Jacobs breached the 10-seconds mark twice on Tuesday to win gold at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland.
Italy’s Lamont Marcell Jacobs breached the 10-seconds mark twice on Tuesday to win gold at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Italy’s Lamont Marcell Jacobs breached the 10-seconds mark twice on Tuesday to win gold at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Olympic 100m champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs ramped up his preparations for the Paris Olympics by breaching the 10-seconds mark twice on Tuesday to win gold at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland.

The Italian, who clocked 9.80 in the Tokyo final and also won 4x100m relay gold, finished top of his heat in Turku with a time of 9.99s before claiming victory in the final in 9.92s.

Prior to Tuesday, the 29-year-old had dipped under 10 seconds just once since his Tokyo Games triumph in 2021. His time in Tuesday’s final was the third-fastest of his career.

READ | Chopra happy with his adductor, plans to address the recurring issue post Paris Olympics

“Before today I was a bit worried that I hadn’t run under 10 seconds yet (this season), but it’s part of the game and now I have done it twice,” Jacobs said.

“In the heats I had a really good start, the last part was average. In the final it was the other way around, so now we need to put the pieces together.”

The season’s leading time is 9.79s, set by Ferdinand Omanyala on Saturday at Kenya’s Olympic trials.

The athletics competition at the Paris Olympics takes place from Aug. 1-11 at the Stade de France. 

Related Topics

Lamont Marcell Jacobs /

Paris Games /

Paavo Nurmi Games /

Tokyo Olympics /

Paris Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Italy’s Jacobs runs best time since Tokyo Games victory
    Reuters
  2. SA vs USA Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa vs United States predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND-W vs SA-W Second ODI Live Toss Updates: Can Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. seal the series vs Laura Wolvaardt’s South Africa in Bengaluru?
    Team Sportstar
  4. T20 World Cup 2024: Kane Williamson steps down as white-ball captain, declines national contract
    PTI
  5. IND-W vs SA-W, 2nd ODI: Asha Sobhana credits WPL and RCB for turnaround of her cricketing fortunes
    N. Sudarshan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. Italy’s Jacobs runs best time since Tokyo Games victory
    Reuters
  2. Chopra happy with his adductor, plans to address the recurring issue post Paris Olympics
    PTI
  3. Paris 2024: Neeraj Chopra wins gold at Paavo Nurmi Games as he prepares to defend Olympic title
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paavo Nurmi Games HIGHLIGHTS: Neeraj Chopra wins gold medal with 85.97m throw as he prepares for Paris 2024 Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Jamaica’s Thompson-Herah won’t defend 200m title at Games
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Italy’s Jacobs runs best time since Tokyo Games victory
    Reuters
  2. SA vs USA Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa vs United States predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND-W vs SA-W Second ODI Live Toss Updates: Can Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. seal the series vs Laura Wolvaardt’s South Africa in Bengaluru?
    Team Sportstar
  4. T20 World Cup 2024: Kane Williamson steps down as white-ball captain, declines national contract
    PTI
  5. IND-W vs SA-W, 2nd ODI: Asha Sobhana credits WPL and RCB for turnaround of her cricketing fortunes
    N. Sudarshan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment