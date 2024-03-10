MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Parvej Khan finishes seventh in NCAA Championships

Khan clocked 4 minutes 03.05 seconds to finish seventh on Saturday, having become the first Indian to qualify for the final of a track event in the NCAA Championships.

Published : Mar 10, 2024 10:55 IST , New Delhi - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Parvej Khan (568) in action.
FILE PHOTO: Parvej Khan (568) in action. | Photo Credit: V.V. Krishnan/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Parvej Khan (568) in action. | Photo Credit: V.V. Krishnan/The Hindu

National Games gold medallist Parvej Khan finished seventh in the one mile track event’s final in the NCAA Championships of the United States in Boston, one of the most competitive collegiate competitions in the world.

Khan clocked 4 minutes 03.05 seconds to finish seventh on Saturday, having become the first Indian to qualify for the final of a track event in the NCAA Championships.

The 19-year-old Indian clocked 3 minutes 57.126 seconds to finish third in the preliminary run.

The USA’s Luke Houser finished first with a timing of 4 minutes 01.72 seconds while Australian Adam Spencer came second in 4 minutes 01.92 seconds.

Lucas Bons (4:02.12) of the US was third.

Khan was representing the University of Florida as he earned a college scholarship there last year.

ALSO READ | From Mewat in Haryana to Gainesville in Florida, Parvej Khan’s journey to the NCAA finals

Khan, who belongs to a farming family in Mewat region in Haryana, had won the 1500m gold in the 2022 National Games with a new personal best of 3.40.89 in Gandhinagar.

One mile run though is not popular among Indian athletes and is not in the Olympic and World Championships programmes.

Three Indians -- Tejaswin Shankar (2018 and 2022 in high jump), Mohinder Singh Gill (triple jump) and Vikas Gowda (2006 in discus throw) -- have all won gold at the NCAA championships.

Related Topics

NCAA /

Parvej Khan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mumbai vs Vidarbha Live Score, Ranji Trophy Final Updates Day 1: MUM 99/4; Umesh Yadav removes Shreyas Iyer
    Team Sportstar
  2. Tom Cleverley to take interim charge after Watford sack Ismael
    Reuters
  3. Indian Wells Masters: Sabalenka saves four match points to win opener against Stearns
    AFP
  4. WPL 2024 points table updated: Mumbai Indians becomes first team to qualify for playoffs
    Team Sportstar
  5. Parvej Khan finishes seventh in NCAA Championships
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. Parvej Khan finishes seventh in NCAA Championships
    PTI
  2. National Games gold medallist Parvej Khan becomes first Indian to qualify for NCAA track event final
    PTI
  3. Vithya was expelled from Reliance Centre, says chief national coach Radhakrishnan Nair
    Stan Rayan
  4. From Mewat in Haryana to Gainesville in Florida, Parvej Khan’s journey to the NCAA finals
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. Charlton shines, Duplantis reigns supreme at world indoors
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mumbai vs Vidarbha Live Score, Ranji Trophy Final Updates Day 1: MUM 99/4; Umesh Yadav removes Shreyas Iyer
    Team Sportstar
  2. Tom Cleverley to take interim charge after Watford sack Ismael
    Reuters
  3. Indian Wells Masters: Sabalenka saves four match points to win opener against Stearns
    AFP
  4. WPL 2024 points table updated: Mumbai Indians becomes first team to qualify for playoffs
    Team Sportstar
  5. Parvej Khan finishes seventh in NCAA Championships
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment