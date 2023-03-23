Athletics

Poland’s Torun awarded 2026 World Indoor Athletics Championships

Torun, located in the Kuyavian-Pomeranian region, previously hosted the European Athletics Indoor Championships in 2021 and World Athletics President Sebastian Coe pointed to Poland’s track record as a reliable host.

Reuters
23 March, 2023 01:25 IST
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Polish city of Torun will host the 2026 World Athletics Indoor Championships.

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Polish city of Torun will host the 2026 World Athletics Indoor Championships. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Polish city of Torun will host the 2026 World Athletics Indoor Championships, the sport’s global governing body said on Wednesday.

“Poland is a regular host of World Athletics Series events, having staged the World Athletics Relays in Silesia in 2021 and the World Athletics Half Marathon Championships in Gdynia in 2020, underlying their commitment to our sport on a global level,” Coe said in a statement.

Olympic and World champion pole vaulter Armand Duplantis set his first world record in Torun three years ago at the Copernicus Cup. 

Antalya, Turkey is set to host the 2024 World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships. Coe said, “Turkey most recently hosted the European Athletics Indoor Championships in Istanbul this month, despite the hardships created by the recent earthquake.”

This will be the second time that Turkey will host a World Athletics Series event, following the 2012 World Athletics Indoor Championships, held in Istanbul. 

