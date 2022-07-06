P.T. Usha nominated to Rajya Sabha

Athletics legend P.T. Usha has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, along with music maestro Ilaiyaraaja, filmmaker V. Vijayendra Prasad. Philanthropist Veerendra Heggade has also been nominated to the Upper House of Parliament.

"The remarkable PT Usha ji is an inspiration for every Indian. Her accomplishments in sports are widely known but equally commendable is her work to mentor budding athletes over the last several years. Congratulations to her on being nominated to the Rajya Sabha," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

Popularly known as the Payyoli Express, Usha has won medals for the country in various international sporting events, including the Asian Games, the Asian Championships and the World Junior Invitational Meet. She has set and broken many national and Asian records during her career.