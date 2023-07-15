MagazineBuy Print

Santhosh Kumar wins 400m hurdles bronze in Asian Athletics Championships

Santhosh clocked the fastest time by an Indian in men’s 400m hurdles this year when he finished behind gold medal winner Mohammed Hemeida Bassem of Qatar and Yusaku Kodama of Japan.

Published : Jul 15, 2023 15:58 IST , Bangkok - 1 MIN READ

PTI
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE | Photo Credit: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE | Photo Credit: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

India’s Santhosh Kumar won a bronze medal in men’s 400m hurdles at the Asian Athletics Championships with a personal best time of 49.09 seconds on the fourth and penultimate day of competitions here on Saturday.

Santhosh clocked the fastest time by an Indian in men’s 400m hurdles this year when he finished behind gold medal winner Mohammed Hemeida Bassem (48.64 seconds) of Qatar and Yusaku Kodama (48.96) of Japan.

The 25-year-old’s previous best was 49.49 which he had clocked last year.

Another Indian Yashas Palaksha had also qualified for the final but he did not run the race.

