Asian Athletics Championships 2023: Parul Chaudhary wins gold in 3000m steeplechase, Shaili jumps for silver

Parul Chaudhary won her first major championship gold in 3000m steeplechase at the Asian Athletics Championships on Friday in Bangkok.

The 28-year-old finished first with a timing of 9:38.76 ahead of China’s Xu Shuangshuang and Japan’s Reimi Yopshimura.

In the women’s long jump, Shaili Singh won silver with a best of 6.54m. Jaan’s Sumire Hata claimed gold with a championship record jump of 6.97m in her final attempt.

India’s Ancy Sojan finished fourth with a distance of 6.41m.

Earlier in the day, shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor stamped his authority in the continental circuit by defending his title before limping out of the competition after his gold-winning second round throw.

The Asian record holder Toor threw the iron ball to a distance of 20.23m in his second throw but limped out after the effort, holding his groin.

Yashas Palaksha and Santhosh Kumar qualified for the 400m men’s hurdles with a timing of 49.60s and 50.06s in the first and second semifinals, respectively.

India’s Swapna Barman is placed second after four events in the women’s Heptathlon with 3392 points, trailing Uzbekistan’s Ekaterina Voronina by 56 points.

India’s Bal Kishan finished fourth in the 3000m men’s steeplechase with a timing of 8:46.98s.