MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

The latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Kept the medal thought out of my mind, says Jyothi Yarraji

The 23-year-old is now the first Indian woman sprint hurdler to win an Asian Championship gold.

Published : Jul 13, 2023 22:06 IST , KOCHI - 2 MINS READ

Stan Rayan
File image of Jyothi Yarraji.
File image of Jyothi Yarraji. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR
infoIcon

File image of Jyothi Yarraji. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR

When Jyothi Yarraji first tried the sprint hurdles seven years ago, shortly after joining the Hyderabad SAI, she used to crash into the barriers frequently. The tall girl was then asked to try the long jump, high jump and the javelin throw but she did not seem to be good at them too.

Jyothi is now India’s finest 100m hurdler ever and now, with her Asian gold in Bangkok on Thursday, she is the country’s first Continental champion in the event. India’s best at the Asians earlier had been the bronze medals won by Anuradha Biswal (in 2000) and J. Hemasree (2013).

But though she is the Asian leader in the hurdles this season with her 12.84s (personal best 12.82, 2022), a medal was not on her mind as she lined for the final.

READ | Jyothi Yarraji: No hurdle too big for Indian athletics’ new sensation

“I wanted to do a personal best...I only thought about the time. Had I thought of a medal that would have put pressure on me,” said the 23-year-old from Visakhapatnam after her fine victory.

“I felt this would be my day and I decided to focus on the day...but I slipped a bit on the seventh hurdle. The rain was bad luck,” said Jyothi, the only Indian to go below 13s in the event. “My next goal will be to try for 12.7s,”

Jyothi has been training at the Reliance Foundation under coach James Hillier for the last few years couple of years and her victory was the foundation’s first Asian title.

“You have made the country proud and stand tall as an inspiration to all aspiring athletes and young girls who dream of making it big in sports,” said Nita Ambani, the founder chairperson of the Reliance Foundation.

Related stories

Related Topics

Jyothi Yarraji /

Asian Athletics Championships

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wimbledon 2023 semifinal LIVE: Jabeur secures comeback win vs Sabalenka; Vondrousova beats Svitolina
    Team Sportstar
  2. Several women wrestlers write to PM Modi, IOA, SAI demanding fair Asian Games trials
    PTI
  3. Kept the medal thought out of my mind, says Jyothi Yarraji
    Stan Rayan
  4. Live Score IND vs WI, 1st Test, Day 2: IND 146/0 (55); Jaiswal, Rohit score fifties to put India in command at Lunch
    Team Sportstar
  5. ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023: Five Indian players to watch out for
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
The latest issue of Sportstar

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. Kept the medal thought out of my mind, says Jyothi Yarraji
    Stan Rayan
  2. Jyothi, Ajay and Abdulla strike gold in Asian Athletics Championships
    Stan Rayan
  3. Sprinter Archana Suseendran suspended for 18 months
    K. P. Mohan
  4. Sumit Antil clinches gold, sets World Record at World Para Athletics Championships 2023
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Championships: Abhishek edges Yuto to win bronze, Annu finishes fourth
    Stan Rayan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wimbledon 2023 semifinal LIVE: Jabeur secures comeback win vs Sabalenka; Vondrousova beats Svitolina
    Team Sportstar
  2. Several women wrestlers write to PM Modi, IOA, SAI demanding fair Asian Games trials
    PTI
  3. Kept the medal thought out of my mind, says Jyothi Yarraji
    Stan Rayan
  4. Live Score IND vs WI, 1st Test, Day 2: IND 146/0 (55); Jaiswal, Rohit score fifties to put India in command at Lunch
    Team Sportstar
  5. ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023: Five Indian players to watch out for
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment