MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

The latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024: IOC declines to give Russia and Belarus formal invitations to Olympics one year out

It is an International Olympic Committee tradition exactly one year before a Summer Games or Winter Games opens to invite all the national teams worldwide to the event.

Published : Jul 13, 2023 20:35 IST , LAUSANNE, Switzerland - 2 MINS READ

AP
Representative Image: The IOC urged international sports bodies last year to block and isolate athletes, officials and host cities from Russia and Belarus within days of the war starting 17 months ago.
Representative Image: The IOC urged international sports bodies last year to block and isolate athletes, officials and host cities from Russia and Belarus within days of the war starting 17 months ago. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Representative Image: The IOC urged international sports bodies last year to block and isolate athletes, officials and host cities from Russia and Belarus within days of the war starting 17 months ago. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Russia and Belarus will not get a formal invitation to the 2024 Paris Olympics when more than 200 national teams receive their traditional invites later this month, the IOC said Thursday.

It is an International Olympic Committee tradition exactly one year before a Summer Games or Winter Games opens to invite all the national teams worldwide to the event.

Despite the protocol move, some Russian and Belarusian athletes could still compete in Paris — despite their countries’ war on Ukraine — without their national teams being invited.

The IOC said Thursday that 203 eligible national Olympic committees (NOCs) will be sent their invitations to Paris on July 26.

“For the reasons given, this will exclude the NOCs of Russia and Belarus, plus the NOC of Guatemala, which is currently suspended,” the Olympic body said in a statement.

The president of the Belarus NOC is Viktor Lukashenko, the son of state leader Alexander Lukashenko. He followed his father in the Olympic post.

ALSO READ: Czechs ban all Russian athletes from local competitions

The IOC urged international sports bodies last year to block and isolate athletes, officials and host cities from Russia and Belarus within days of the war starting 17 months ago.

This year, as the next Olympics approach, the IOC has pushed those sports bodies to try to let some Russians and Belarusians evaluated as neutral individuals to compete in qualifying events for Paris.

The IOC has consistently said it can choose not to invite Russia and Belarus at all to what is its own event.

“The IOC will take this decision at the appropriate time, at its full discretion, and without being bound by the results of previous Olympic qualification competitions,” it said Thursday.

Guatemala is currently suspended from the Olympic movement because of alleged government interference with the independence of the NOC there.

Related stories

Related Topics

Paris 2024 /

Paris Olympics /

Russia /

Belarus

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024: IOC declines to give Russia and Belarus formal invitations to Olympics one year out
    AP
  2. Wimbledon 2023 semifinal LIVE: Jabeur vs Sabalenka first set going on; Vondrousova beats Svitolina
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs WI Live Score 1st Test, Day 2: Jaiswal fifty, Rohit take India to 100; IND 117/0 (37)
    Team Sportstar
  4. Sandeep Patil: ‘Ajit Agarkar has a thinking brain’
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. Vondrousova ends Svitolina’s run to reach Wimbledon final
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
The latest issue of Sportstar

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Paris 2024: IOC declines to give Russia and Belarus formal invitations to Olympics one year out
    AP
  2. Indian sports wrap, July 13: Tvesa leads in Women’s Pro Golf Tour; Ganemat, Anantjeet 19th in Shotgun World Cup
    Team Sportstar
  3. Jyothi Yarraji, Aboobacker win gold; Tejaswin claims bronze in Asian Athletics Championships
    PTI
  4. World Weightlifting Championships: Mirabai Chanu to spearhead India campaign
    PTI
  5. Tour de France: Awe-inspiring Philipsen takes fourth win, Vingegaard stays in yellow
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024: IOC declines to give Russia and Belarus formal invitations to Olympics one year out
    AP
  2. Wimbledon 2023 semifinal LIVE: Jabeur vs Sabalenka first set going on; Vondrousova beats Svitolina
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs WI Live Score 1st Test, Day 2: Jaiswal fifty, Rohit take India to 100; IND 117/0 (37)
    Team Sportstar
  4. Sandeep Patil: ‘Ajit Agarkar has a thinking brain’
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. Vondrousova ends Svitolina’s run to reach Wimbledon final
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment