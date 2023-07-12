MagazineBuy Print

Nishad Kumar wins silver at World Para Athletics Championships

Nishad won the silver medal with his sixth and final attempt in the event with a 2.09m leap. Townsend of the USA won the gold medal, while Wise won bronze.

Published : Jul 12, 2023 14:44 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Paralympic silver medallist Nishad Kumar in action in the men’s high jump event in the 36th National Games in Gandhinagar.
FILE PHOTO: Paralympic silver medallist Nishad Kumar in action in the men’s high jump event in the 36th National Games in Gandhinagar. | Photo Credit: V.V. KRISHNAN/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Paralympic silver medallist Nishad Kumar in action in the men's high jump event in the 36th National Games in Gandhinagar. | Photo Credit: V.V. KRISHNAN/The Hindu

Indian Paralympian and high jumper Nishad Kumar won a silver medal at the ongoing World Para Athletics Championships in Paris on Wednesday.

Nishad won the silver medal with his sixth and final attempt in the event with a 2.09m leap.

Townsend of the USA won the gold medal, while Wise won the bronze medal.

Nishad, who won the silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics, was second till the fifth round after he successfully attempted a jump of 2.07m. He further strenthened his case with an improved leap in the final attempt.

The Himachal Pradesh athlete won the bronze medal in 2019.

