Nishad Kumar wins silver at World Para Athletics Championships

Indian Paralympian and high jumper Nishad Kumar won a silver medal at the ongoing World Para Athletics Championships in Paris on Wednesday.

Nishad won the silver medal with his sixth and final attempt in the event with a 2.09m leap.

Townsend of the USA won the gold medal, while Wise won the bronze medal.

Nishad, who won the silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics, was second till the fifth round after he successfully attempted a jump of 2.07m. He further strenthened his case with an improved leap in the final attempt.

The Himachal Pradesh athlete won the bronze medal in 2019.