Asian Athletics Championships: Hanuman chosen as official mascot

Hanuman has been chosen as the official mascot of the Asian Athletics Championships, which will be held in Bangkok, Thailand, from July 12 to 16.

The 24th edition of the event is being held to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of Asia’s governing body for Athletics.

Read More: Asian Athletics Championship 2023: All you need to know, schedule, Indians in action

“As Hanuman exhibits extraordinary abilities in Rama’s service throughout the adventure, including speed, strength, courage, and wisdom, the friendship between the two develops and deepens, proving ultimately that Hanuman’s greatest ability is, in fact, his incredibly staunch loyalty and devotion. A perfect combination of strength, intelligence, and wisdom,” the association said in a statement on its website.

“The 25th Asian Athletics Championships 2023 logo indicates the athletes participating in the games, skills, teamwork of athletes, showcase of athleticism, dedication, and sportsmanship.”

Inter-state champions Tajinder Pal Singh Toor and Jyothi Yarraji will be among the top names in the Indian squad at the tournament.

Murali Sreeshankar, who registered a personal best jump of 8.41m leap at the Nationals last week, and national record holder Jeswin Aldrin will represent India in the men’s long jump event, while Tejaswin Shankar will participate in the decathlon event.