Asian Athletics Championship 2023: All you need to know, schedule, Indians in action

Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra and Commonwealth Games medallist Avinash Sable will not be a part of the Indian team at the Asian Athletics Championships 2023 in Bangkok. Chopra and Sable are currently abroad, training for the World Championship schedule in August.
The 24th edition of the Asian Athletics Championships will be held in Bangkok, Thailand, from July 12 to 16.
Inter-state champions Tajinder Pal Singh Toor and Jyothi Yarraji were among the top names in the Indian squad at the tournament.
Toor broke the Championships and Asian Games mark at the Federation Cup in Ranchi in May, before bettering his own Asian and national records with a throw of 21.77m at the Nationals.
Yarraji, the national record holder clocked 12.89s at the Federation Cup 2023 to qualify for the tournament.
Murali Sreeshankar, who registered a personal best jump of 8.41m leap at the Nationals last week, and national record holder Jeswin Aldrin will represent India in the men’s long jump event.Athletics Federation of India (AFI) president Adille Sumariwalla said the two are recovering from injuries. “They are preparing for the World championships,” said Sumariwalla.
INDIAN SQUAD:
Tejaswin Shankar will compete in the decathlon event, while Shankar won the men’s high jump bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham but has shifted his focus to decathlon recently.
Triple jumper Praveen Chithravel and javelin thrower Rohit Yadav, have also pulled out of the upcoming Asian athletics championships due to different reasons.
The absence of Chithravel, who achieved three 17m-plus jumps this year, and Rohit, who breached 81m thrice this season and got his best two throws (83.40m in the Federation Cup in Ranchi in May and 83.28m in the Inter-state meet in Bhubaneswar in June) recently, is a big setback for the country.
SCHEDULE (only finals) IST-
12 July
15:30 Women’s javelin throw final
16:10 Women’s 1500m final
16:15 Women’s triple jump final
17:05 Women’s 4x100m relay final
17:15 Men’s 4x100m relay final
17:55 Men’s 10000m final
13 July
9:30 Men’s hammer throw final
15:00 Men’s triple jump final
15:10 Women’s high jump final
16:00 Women’s hammer throw final
16:20 Women’s 100m hurdles final
16:30 Men’s 400m final
16:35 Women’s 400m final
16:45 Men’s 1500m final
17:05 Women’s 10000m final
18:10 Men’s decathlon 1500m final
14 July
14:30 Men’s shot put final
14:40 Women’s pole vault final
15:05 Men’s high jump final
15:15 Women’s discus throw final
15:30 Men’s 3000m steeplechase final
15:35 Women’s long jump final
15:45 Women’s 3000m steeplechase final
17:00 Men’s 110m hurdles final
17:50 Women’s 100m final
18:00 Men’s 100m final
15 July
16:10 Men’s long jump final
16:30 Women’s 400m hurdles final
16:40 Men’s 400m hurdles final
17:30 Men’s discus throw final
18:40 Mixed 4x400m relay final
18:55 Women’s heptathlon 800m final
16 July
04:30 Women’s 20km race walk final
04:30 Men’s 20km race walk final
13:30 Men’s pole vault final
13:40 Women’s shot put final
13:45 Men’s 800m final
13:50 Men’s javelin throw final
13:55 Women’s 800m final
14:05 Women’s 5000m final
14:45 Men’s 5000m final
15:15 Women’s 200m final
15:40 Men’s 200m final
16:35 Women’s 4x400m relay final
17:05 Men’s 4x400m relay final
(Schedule information correct as of 23 May 2023 and subject to change)
