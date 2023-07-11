Asian Athletics Championship 2023: All you need to know, schedule, Indians in action

PREVIEW

Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra and Commonwealth Games medallist Avinash Sable will not be a part of the Indian team at the Asian Athletics Championships 2023 in Bangkok. Chopra and Sable are currently abroad, training for the World Championship schedule in August.

The 24th edition of the Asian Athletics Championships will be held in Bangkok, Thailand, from July 12 to 16.

Inter-state champions Tajinder Pal Singh Toor and Jyothi Yarraji were among the top names in the Indian squad at the tournament.

Toor broke the Championships and Asian Games mark at the Federation Cup in Ranchi in May, before bettering his own Asian and national records with a throw of 21.77m at the Nationals.

Yarraji, the national record holder clocked 12.89s at the Federation Cup 2023 to qualify for the tournament.

Murali Sreeshankar, who registered a personal best jump of 8.41m leap at the Nationals last week, and national record holder Jeswin Aldrin will represent India in the men’s long jump event.Athletics Federation of India (AFI) president Adille Sumariwalla said the two are recovering from injuries. “They are preparing for the World championships,” said Sumariwalla.

INDIAN SQUAD: Men: Rajesh Ramesh and Muhammed Ajmal (400m/4x400m relay/4x400m mixed relay), Amoj Jacob (4x400m relay/4x400m mixed relay), Nihal Joel William, Mijo Chacko Kurian (4x400m relay), Krishan Kumar and Mohammed Afsal (800m), Ajay Kumar Saroj and Jinson Johnson (1500m), Gulveer Singh (5000m/10000m), Abhishek Pal (5000m/10000m), Mohammed Nurhasan and Bal Kishan (3000m steeplechase), Yashas Palaksha and Santhosh Kumar (400m hurdles), Tejaswin Shankar (decathlon), Sarvesh Anil Kushare (high jump), Jeswin Aldrin and Murali Sreeshankar (long jump), Abdulla Aboobacker (triple jump), Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Karanveer Singh (shot put), DP Manu (javelin throw), Akshdeep Singh and Vikash Singh (20km race walk) Women: Jyothi Yarraji (200m/100m hurdles), Nithya Ramraj (100m hurdles), Aishwarya Mishra (400m/4x400m relay/4x400m mixed relay), Chanda and Lavika Sharma (800m), Lili Das (1500m), Ankita (5000m), Parul Chaudhary (5000m/3000m steeplechase), Sanjivani Jadhav (10000m), Priti (3000m steeplechase), Pooja and Rubina Yadav (high jump), Baranica Elangovan (pole vault), Shaili Singh and Ancy Sojan (long jump), Abha Khatua and Manpreet Kaur (shot put), Annu Rani (javelin throw), Swapna Barman (heptathlon), Priyanka and Bhawna Jat (20km race walk), Rezoana Mallick Heena and Jyothika Sri Dandi (4x400m relay/4x400m mixed relay), Jisna Mathew and Subha Venkatesan (4x400)

Tejaswin Shankar will compete in the decathlon event, while Shankar won the men’s high jump bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham but has shifted his focus to decathlon recently.

Triple jumper Praveen Chithravel and javelin thrower Rohit Yadav, have also pulled out of the upcoming Asian athletics championships due to different reasons.

The absence of Chithravel, who achieved three 17m-plus jumps this year, and Rohit, who breached 81m thrice this season and got his best two throws (83.40m in the Federation Cup in Ranchi in May and 83.28m in the Inter-state meet in Bhubaneswar in June) recently, is a big setback for the country.

SCHEDULE (only finals) IST-

12 July

15:30 Women’s javelin throw final

16:10 Women’s 1500m final

16:15 Women’s triple jump final

17:05 Women’s 4x100m relay final

17:15 Men’s 4x100m relay final

17:55 Men’s 10000m final

13 July

9:30 Men’s hammer throw final

15:00 Men’s triple jump final

15:10 Women’s high jump final

16:00 Women’s hammer throw final

16:20 Women’s 100m hurdles final

16:30 Men’s 400m final

16:35 Women’s 400m final

16:45 Men’s 1500m final

17:05 Women’s 10000m final

18:10 Men’s decathlon 1500m final

14 July

14:30 Men’s shot put final

14:40 Women’s pole vault final

15:05 Men’s high jump final

15:15 Women’s discus throw final

15:30 Men’s 3000m steeplechase final

15:35 Women’s long jump final

15:45 Women’s 3000m steeplechase final

17:00 Men’s 110m hurdles final

17:50 Women’s 100m final

18:00 Men’s 100m final

15 July

16:10 Men’s long jump final

16:30 Women’s 400m hurdles final

16:40 Men’s 400m hurdles final

17:30 Men’s discus throw final

18:40 Mixed 4x400m relay final

18:55 Women’s heptathlon 800m final

16 July

04:30 Women’s 20km race walk final

04:30 Men’s 20km race walk final

13:30 Men’s pole vault final

13:40 Women’s shot put final

13:45 Men’s 800m final

13:50 Men’s javelin throw final

13:55 Women’s 800m final

14:05 Women’s 5000m final

14:45 Men’s 5000m final

15:15 Women’s 200m final

15:40 Men’s 200m final

16:35 Women’s 4x400m relay final

17:05 Men’s 4x400m relay final

(Schedule information correct as of 23 May 2023 and subject to change)