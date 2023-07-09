MagazineBuy Print

Praveen Chithravel, Rohit Yadav pull out of Asian Athletics Championships 2023

Some leading Indian athletes, including triple jumper Praveen Chithravel and javelin thrower Rohit Yadav, have pulled out of the upcoming Asian athletics championships due to different reasons.

Published : Jul 09, 2023 19:52 IST , KOLKATA - 2 MINS READ

Y. B. Sarangi
Rohit Yadav, Praveen Chithravel pull out of Asian Athletics Championships 2023.
Rohit Yadav, Praveen Chithravel pull out of Asian Athletics Championships 2023. | Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar
infoIcon

Rohit Yadav, Praveen Chithravel pull out of Asian Athletics Championships 2023. | Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar

Some leading Indian athletes, including triple jumper Praveen Chithravel and javelin thrower Rohit Yadav, have pulled out of the upcoming Asian athletics championships due to different reasons.

The absence of Chithravel, who achieved three 17m-plus jumps this year, and Rohit, who breached 81m thrice this season and got his best two throws (83.40m in the Federation Cup in Ranchi in May and 83.28m in the Inter-state meet in Bhubaneswar in June) recently, is a big setback for the country.

Athletics Federation of India (AFI) president Adille Sumariwalla said the two are recovering from injuries. “They are preparing for the World championships,” said Sumariwalla.

READ | Para Athletics World C’ships 2023: Rakshitha enters women’s 1500m final

Yadav has been ruled out due to an elbow injury, while Chithravel’s injury is not known.

“I had some issues with my throwing elbow before the Inter-state meet; it got aggravated there. I have returned home from the camp. Will see what kind of medical treatment is required to fix the problem,” said Yadav.

This season’s world leader in long jump Jeswin Aldrin, who achieved the National record of 8.42m in Indian Open jumps competition in Bellary in March, had earlier pulled out on the ground that he was still recovering from weakness owing to a bout of Covid. He had secured a silver in Bhubaneswar with a jump of 7.98m.

Quartermilers Muhammed Anas and Anjali Devi also missed out as their entries reached the organisers late, said an AFI source.

Earlier, shot putter Karanveer Singh was left out of the squad after he returned a positive result for a banned substance. 

