Vision-impaired Karnataka runner Rakshitha Raju qualified for the women’s 1500m final in the Para Athletics World Championships, here on Sunday.
Accompanied by her guide and coach Rahul Balakrishna in the T11 category, the 2018 Para Asian Games gold medalist clocked 5:26.47 seconds in the second heat to qualify for the final on Monday.
The first two in each heat and the next two fastest have made it to the final.
READ | McLaughlin dominates in US championships 400m win, Richardson shines again
Rakshitha has bagged the fifth place in a seven-member final field slated for Monday.
The field has three from Kenya with Mary Waithera Njoroge having the best timing of 4:54.86, followed by South Africa’s Louzanne Coetzee (4:54.90) and Nancy Chelangat Koech (5:15.00), also from Kenya.
Rakshitha won the 1500m gold in the Guangzhou Asian Games and became one of the first female athletes in the country to achieve the feat in her category.
Latest on Sportstar
- Para Athletics World C’ships 2023: Rakshitha enters women’s 1500m final
- Wimbledon 2023: Tsitsipas brothers ousted by French teenagers in first round
- Humpy, Harika to spearhead India’s challenge in Asian Games; chess league in country planned in December
- Top international goalscorers in men’s football: Ronaldo on top with 122 goals; Messi third with 103 goals, Sunil Chhetri fourth with 92
- Ashes LIVE Score, ENG vs AUS 3rd Test, Day 4: England 130/3 in 251 chase; Root, Brook attack as England gets closer to 150
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE