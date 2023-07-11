MagazineBuy Print

Indian sports news wrap, July 11

Here are all the major updates and results from Indian sports on July 11.

Published : Jul 11, 2023 16:56 IST , CHENNAI - 7 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Tvesa Malik in action.
Tvesa Malik in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Tvesa Malik in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

GOLF

Gaurika returns to battle Neha, Tvesa and Sneha in 11th Leg of Hero WPGT

After a long-awaited win last week, Neha Tripathi will hope to continue her winning momentum when she leads the 39-players field at the 11th Leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour starting here on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old seasoned pro, who turned pro back in 2010, went through more than four and a half years without a win before beating back a strong challenge from a bunch of younger players, some of whom are still amateurs.

“I knew I was on the right track and I was playing well, but last week all pieces fell in place,” said Neha. “It is always nice to get the win and it brings a lot of satisfaction with it.’ Tvesa Malik is another one looking for that satisfaction after a couple of tough seasons on the Ladies European Tour, where she only has a limited status this season. Tvesa, who has been playing mostly on the European Tour for the past few seasons, last won on the Hero WPGT in 2021. And now, she is trying to play herself back into form through the Tour, where the 27-year-old started back in 2017.

Gaurika Bishnoi, who missed the last two events due to personal commitments, won her last start, which was the eighth leg and is back for the 11th Leg.

Gaurika, who has been working on some aspects of her game, is hoping to get into the right frame by the time before the LET’s Qualifying School comes around.

She has won twice this season at the sixth Leg at the Classic Golf and Country Club and the eighth Leg at Clover Greens. She was also runner-up at the fifth leg in Golden Greens and the seventh Leg at the DLF Golf and Country Club.

Sneha Singh is the only player besides Gaurika to have won more than once this season. She is leading the Order of Merit and her success this season includes wins in the third leg at the Royal Calcutta Golf Club and the fifth leg at the Golden Greens in Gurugram.

-PTI

MORE SPORTS

Pro Panja League: Kiraak Hyderabad announces full squad

Hyderabad-based franchise Kiraak Hyderabad of the Pro Panja League announced the full squad for the inaugural season which will be held at Indira Gandhi International Stadium in Delhi from July 28.

“We are really excited to take this forward. I would like to thank Ms. Preeti Jhangiani and Mr. Parvin Dabas (co-founder of the League) for this opportunity. I would like to wish the other teams best of luck ahead of the tournament. Let’s have a good season and enjoy all the exciting matches,” Gautam Reddy, owner of the Kiraak Hyderabad, said.

“We have a well-balanced squad and I am sure that our players will give their everything when they are competing,” he said.

The squad:
90kg: Siddharth Malakar, Ajay Anjana, Rahul Mahar.
70kg: Stewe Thomas, Satnam Singh, Shahil Hussain.
100kg: Jagadish Baruah, Amit Singh, Banbatjuban Khongwir.
80kg: Asker Ali, Kazi Abdul Majeed, Dheeraj Singh.
60 kg: Yazar Arafat, M.V. Naveen, Shoaib Akhtar.
100kg & above: Ahmed Faizan Ali, Vinayak Vats, Ujjwal Agrawal.
Women: 55 kg: Savita Kumari, Rachna Jatav, Purnima Borah.
65kg: K.N. Madhura, P.K. Reejamol, Roshni.
65 kg & above: Jincy Rose, Hemlata.
SPA-CAT: Buta Singh, Devender Yadav, Deepak Sharma.

V V SUBRAHMANYAM

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
