World Para Athletics C’ships 2023: Praveen Kumar wins high jump bronze, books Paris 2024 spot

Praveen Kumar won India’s first medal with a a season best jump of 2.01m for the bronze in men’s high jump T44/64 in the World Para Athletics Championships 2023 on Monday.

With this medal, Praveen assured himself a quota for the 2024 Paris Paralympics.

Maciej Lepiato of Poland and Jonathan Broom-Edwards of Great Britain tied for gold with 2.05m.

This will the 10th edition of the Championships and the third to be held in France.

The programme features 171 medal events - 93 in the men’s category, 77 in the women’s category and 1 in the mixed category.

The event will be the first opportunity for athletes to achieve direct qualification slots for the Paris 2024 Paralympics.