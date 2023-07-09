World Para Athletics Championship 2023: All you need to know about events, categories and Indians in action

The World Para Athletics Championships 2023 are set to commence from July 9 at the Charlety Stadium in Paris, France. This will the 10th edition of the Championships and the third to be held in France.

The programme features 171 medal events - 93 in the men’s category, 77 in the women’s category and 1 in the mixed category.

The event will be the first opportunity for athletes to achieve direct qualification slots for the Paris 2024 Paralympics.

WHAT ARE THE EVENTS IN WORLD PARA ATHLETICS CHAMPIONSHIPS 2023?

Here is the full list of events and the categories:

Men’s 100m - T11, T12, T13, T34, T35, T36, T37, T38, T44, T47, T51, T52, T53, T54, T63, T64, T72

Men’s 200m - T35, T37, T51, T64

Men’s 400m - T11, T12, T13, T20, T34, T36, T37, T38, T47, T52, T53, T54, T62

Men’s 800m - T34, T53, T54

Men’s 1500m - T11, T13, T20, T38, T46, T52, T54

Men’s 5000m - T11, T13, T54

Men’s High Jump - T47, T63, T64

Men’s Long Jump - T11, T12, T13, T20, T36, T37, T38, T47, T63, T64

Men’s Shot Put - F11, F12, F20, F32, F33, F34, F35, F36, F37, F38, F40, F41, F46, F53, F55, F57, F63

Men’s Discus Throw - F11, F37, F52, F56, F64

Men’s Javelin Throw - F13, F34, F38, F41, F46, F54, F57, F64

Men’s Club throw - F32, F51

Women’s 100m - T11, T12, T13, T34, T35, T36, T37, T38, T47, T53, T54, T63, T64, T72

Women’s 200m - T11, T12, T13, T35, T36, T37, T38, T47, T64

Women’s 400m - T11, T12, T13, T20, T37, T38, T47, T53, T54’

Women’s 800m - T34, T53, T54

Women’s 1500m - T11, T13, T20, T54

Women’s 5000m - T54

Women’s Long Jump - T11, T12, T20, T37, T38, T47, T63, T64

Women’s Shot Put - F12, F20, F32, F33, F34, F35, F37, F40, F41, F46, F54, F57, F64

Women’s Discus Throw - F11, F38, F41, F53, F55, F57, F64

Women’s Javelin Throw - F13, F34, F46, F54, F56

Women’s Club Throw - F32, F51

RELATED: Para Athletics World C’ships 2023: Rakshitha enters women’s 1500m final

WHO ARE THE INDIANS TAKING PART?

Here is the full list of the 46 Indians taking part across various events:

Shreyansh Trivedi - Men’s 100m T37, Men’s 200m - T37

Vijay Kumar - Men’s 100m T44

Manoj Bhaskar - Men’s 100m T44

Dilip Mahudu Gavit - Men’s 400 - T47

Nishad Kumar - Men’s High Jump - T47

Ram Pal - Men’s High Jump - T47

Shailesh Kumar - Men’s High Jump - T63

Sharad Kumar - Men’s High Jump - T63

Mariyappan Thangavelu - Men’s High Jump - T63

Syam Injamuri - Men’s High Jump - T64

Praveen Kumar - Men’s High Jump - T64

Unni Renu - Men’s High Jump - T64

Monu Ghangas - Men’s Shot Put - F11, Men’s Discus Throw - F11

Devershee Sachan - Men’s Shot Put - F33, Men’s Club Throw - F32

Arvind - Men’s Shot Put - F35

Ravi Rongali - Men’s Shot Put - F40, Men’s Javelin Throw - F41

Sachin Sarjerao Khilari - Men’s Shot Put - F46

Neeraj Yadav - Men’s Shot Put - F55, Men’s Discus Throw - F56

Sema Hokato Hotoze - Men’s Shot Put - F57

Soman Rana - Men’s Shot Put - F57

Ajitkumar Amrutlal Panchal - Men’s Discus Throw F52

Pranav Soorma - Men’s Discus Throw F52, Men’s Club Throw - F51

Yogesh Kathuniya - Men’s Discus Throw - F56

Sagar Thayat - Men’s Discus Throw - F64

Manjet - Men’s Javelin Throw - F13

Navdeep - Men’s Javelin Throw - F41

Ajeet Singh - Men’s Javelin Throw - F46

Rinku - Men’s Javelin Throw - F46

Sundar Singh Gurjar - Men’s Javelin Throw - F46

Abhishek Chamoli - Men’s Javelin Throw - F54

Sandeep - Men’s Javelin Throw - F64

Pushpendra Singh - Men’s Javelin Throw - F64

Sumit Antil - Men’s Javelin Throw - F64

Dharambir - Men’s Club Throw - F51

Simran - Women’s 100m - T12, Women’s 200m - T12

Rakshitha Raju - Women’s 1500m - T11

Nimisha Chakkungalparambil - Women’s Long Jump - T47

Bhagyashree Mahavrao Jadhav - Women’s Shot Put - F34

Pooja - Women’s Shot Put - F54, Women’s Discus Throw - F55, Women’s Javelin Throw - F54

Ekta Bhyan - Women’s Discus Throw - F53, Women’s Club Throw - F51

Kanchan Lakhani - Women’s Discus Throw - F53

Jyoti Karam - Women’s Discus Throw - F55

Sakshi Kasana - Women’s Discus Throw - F55, Women’s Javelin Throw - F56

Mrunmaiy Abroal - Women’s Club Throw - F51

Kashish Lakra - Women’s Club Throw - F51

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH?

The World Para Athletics Championship will be live streamed on World Para Athletics Facebook page and Paralympics Youtube channel.