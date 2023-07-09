World Para Athletics Championship 2023: All you need to know about events, categories and Indians in action

The World Para Athletics Championships 2023 are set to commence from July 9 at the Charlety Stadium in Paris, France. This will the 10th edition of the Championships and the third to be held in France.
The programme features 171 medal events - 93 in the men’s category, 77 in the women’s category and 1 in the mixed category.
The event will be the first opportunity for athletes to achieve direct qualification slots for the Paris 2024 Paralympics.
WHAT ARE THE EVENTS IN WORLD PARA ATHLETICS CHAMPIONSHIPS 2023?
Here is the full list of events and the categories:
- Men’s 100m - T11, T12, T13, T34, T35, T36, T37, T38, T44, T47, T51, T52, T53, T54, T63, T64, T72
- Men’s 200m - T35, T37, T51, T64
- Men’s 400m - T11, T12, T13, T20, T34, T36, T37, T38, T47, T52, T53, T54, T62
- Men’s 800m - T34, T53, T54
- Men’s 1500m - T11, T13, T20, T38, T46, T52, T54
- Men’s 5000m - T11, T13, T54
- Men’s High Jump - T47, T63, T64
- Men’s Long Jump - T11, T12, T13, T20, T36, T37, T38, T47, T63, T64
- Men’s Shot Put - F11, F12, F20, F32, F33, F34, F35, F36, F37, F38, F40, F41, F46, F53, F55, F57, F63
- Men’s Discus Throw - F11, F37, F52, F56, F64
- Men’s Javelin Throw - F13, F34, F38, F41, F46, F54, F57, F64
- Men’s Club throw - F32, F51
- Women’s 100m - T11, T12, T13, T34, T35, T36, T37, T38, T47, T53, T54, T63, T64, T72
- Women’s 200m - T11, T12, T13, T35, T36, T37, T38, T47, T64
- Women’s 400m - T11, T12, T13, T20, T37, T38, T47, T53, T54’
- Women’s 800m - T34, T53, T54
- Women’s 1500m - T11, T13, T20, T54
- Women’s 5000m - T54
- Women’s Long Jump - T11, T12, T20, T37, T38, T47, T63, T64
- Women’s Shot Put - F12, F20, F32, F33, F34, F35, F37, F40, F41, F46, F54, F57, F64
- Women’s Discus Throw - F11, F38, F41, F53, F55, F57, F64
- Women’s Javelin Throw - F13, F34, F46, F54, F56
- Women’s Club Throw - F32, F51
WHO ARE THE INDIANS TAKING PART?
Here is the full list of the 46 Indians taking part across various events:
- Shreyansh Trivedi - Men’s 100m T37, Men’s 200m - T37
- Vijay Kumar - Men’s 100m T44
- Manoj Bhaskar - Men’s 100m T44
- Dilip Mahudu Gavit - Men’s 400 - T47
- Nishad Kumar - Men’s High Jump - T47
- Ram Pal - Men’s High Jump - T47
- Shailesh Kumar - Men’s High Jump - T63
- Sharad Kumar - Men’s High Jump - T63
- Mariyappan Thangavelu - Men’s High Jump - T63
- Syam Injamuri - Men’s High Jump - T64
- Praveen Kumar - Men’s High Jump - T64
- Unni Renu - Men’s High Jump - T64
- Monu Ghangas - Men’s Shot Put - F11, Men’s Discus Throw - F11
- Devershee Sachan - Men’s Shot Put - F33, Men’s Club Throw - F32
- Arvind - Men’s Shot Put - F35
- Ravi Rongali - Men’s Shot Put - F40, Men’s Javelin Throw - F41
- Sachin Sarjerao Khilari - Men’s Shot Put - F46
- Neeraj Yadav - Men’s Shot Put - F55, Men’s Discus Throw - F56
- Sema Hokato Hotoze - Men’s Shot Put - F57
- Soman Rana - Men’s Shot Put - F57
- Ajitkumar Amrutlal Panchal - Men’s Discus Throw F52
- Pranav Soorma - Men’s Discus Throw F52, Men’s Club Throw - F51
- Yogesh Kathuniya - Men’s Discus Throw - F56
- Sagar Thayat - Men’s Discus Throw - F64
- Manjet - Men’s Javelin Throw - F13
- Navdeep - Men’s Javelin Throw - F41
- Ajeet Singh - Men’s Javelin Throw - F46
- Rinku - Men’s Javelin Throw - F46
- Sundar Singh Gurjar - Men’s Javelin Throw - F46
- Abhishek Chamoli - Men’s Javelin Throw - F54
- Sandeep - Men’s Javelin Throw - F64
- Pushpendra Singh - Men’s Javelin Throw - F64
- Sumit Antil - Men’s Javelin Throw - F64
- Dharambir - Men’s Club Throw - F51
- Simran - Women’s 100m - T12, Women’s 200m - T12
- Rakshitha Raju - Women’s 1500m - T11
- Nimisha Chakkungalparambil - Women’s Long Jump - T47
- Bhagyashree Mahavrao Jadhav - Women’s Shot Put - F34
- Pooja - Women’s Shot Put - F54, Women’s Discus Throw - F55, Women’s Javelin Throw - F54
- Ekta Bhyan - Women’s Discus Throw - F53, Women’s Club Throw - F51
- Kanchan Lakhani - Women’s Discus Throw - F53
- Jyoti Karam - Women’s Discus Throw - F55
- Sakshi Kasana - Women’s Discus Throw - F55, Women’s Javelin Throw - F56
- Mrunmaiy Abroal - Women’s Club Throw - F51
- Kashish Lakra - Women’s Club Throw - F51
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH?
The World Para Athletics Championship will be live streamed on World Para Athletics Facebook page and Paralympics Youtube channel.
