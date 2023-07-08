MagazineBuy Print

World Athletics Championships: Olympics 800m champion Korir makes Kenya’s squad for Budapest

Korir, who has dominated the men’s 800m for the last two years, withdrew from the trials with a leg injury, but earned his place in the team through a wild card.

Published : Jul 08, 2023 23:20 IST , Nairobi - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Emmanuel Kipkurui Korir of Team Kenya celebrates winning the gold medal in the Men’s 800m Final on day twelve of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
Emmanuel Kipkurui Korir of Team Kenya celebrates winning the gold medal in the Men’s 800m Final on day twelve of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. | Photo Credit: Ryan Pierse
infoIcon

Emmanuel Kipkurui Korir of Team Kenya celebrates winning the gold medal in the Men’s 800m Final on day twelve of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. | Photo Credit: Ryan Pierse

World and Olympic 800m champion Emmanuel Korir has been included in a 46-member squad named by Kenya on Saturday for next month’s world championships in Budapest.

Former 400m specialist Korir, who has dominated the men’s 800m for the last two years, withdrew from the trials with a leg injury, but earned his place in the team through a wild card as the current Diamond League champion over the two-lap race.

World U-20 champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi, who won the trial, is entered alongside second-placed Alexander Ngeno and Olympic silver medallist Ferguson Rotich who finished third, and is yet to attain the qualifying time.

ALSO READ: Fit-again Cheruiyot vows to recapture world 1500m title

Two of the squad, Faith Kipyegon and Nicholas Kimeli, are planning to run double races in the Hungarian capital.

Kipyegon is the defending champion in the 1500m and plans to tackle the 5000m as well.

The 29-year-old broke the world records in the two events last month in Florence, Italy and in the Paris Diamond League.

Her training mate Kimeli, who is the current Diamond League champion over 5000m will add the men’s 10000m to his quest for the title.

Kenya squad
Men:
100m: Ferdinand Wanyonyi, 400m: Boniface Mweresa, 800m: Emmanuel Korir, Emmanuel Wanyonyi, Alexander Ngeno, 1500m: Timothy Cheruiyot, Reynold Cheruiyot, Abel Kipsang, 3000m steeplechase: Abraham Kibiwott, Leonard Kipkemoi Bett, 5000m: Nicholas Kimeli, Jacob Krop, Daniel Simiu Ebenyo, Cornelius Kemboi, 10000m: Nicholas Kimeli, Bernard Kibet, Kibiwott Kandie, 400mH:Wiseman Were Mukhobe, 20km Walk: Samuel Gathimba, Javelin: Julius Yego, Marathon: Titus Kipruto, Timothy Kiplagat, Joshua Belet
Women
800m: Mary Moraa, Peninah Muthoni Mutisya, Vivian Chebet, 1500m: Faith Kipyegon, Nelly Chepchirchir, Brenda Chebet, Ednah Chebitok, 3000m steeplechase: Jackline Chepkoech, Faith Cherotich, Beatrice Chepkoech, 5000m: Beatrice Chebet,Faith Kipyegon, Lilian Kasait, Margaret Chelimo, 10000m: Irine Kimais, Agnes Jebet Ngetich, Grace Loibach Nawowuna, 20km Walk: Emily Ngii, Marathon: Rosemary Wanjiru, Selly Chepyego kaptich, Shyline Chepkorir Toroitich.

