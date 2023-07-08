World Athletics Championships: Olympics 800m champion Korir makes Kenya’s squad for Budapest

World and Olympic 800m champion Emmanuel Korir has been included in a 46-member squad named by Kenya on Saturday for next month’s world championships in Budapest.

Former 400m specialist Korir, who has dominated the men’s 800m for the last two years, withdrew from the trials with a leg injury, but earned his place in the team through a wild card as the current Diamond League champion over the two-lap race.

World U-20 champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi, who won the trial, is entered alongside second-placed Alexander Ngeno and Olympic silver medallist Ferguson Rotich who finished third, and is yet to attain the qualifying time.

Two of the squad, Faith Kipyegon and Nicholas Kimeli, are planning to run double races in the Hungarian capital.

Kipyegon is the defending champion in the 1500m and plans to tackle the 5000m as well.

The 29-year-old broke the world records in the two events last month in Florence, Italy and in the Paris Diamond League.

Her training mate Kimeli, who is the current Diamond League champion over 5000m will add the men’s 10000m to his quest for the title.