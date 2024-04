KKR vs RR, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals head-to-head record; overall stats, highest run-getters, wicket-takers

Kolkata Knight Riders takes on the Rajasthan Royals at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday in its third home game of the season.

Here are all the head-to-head numbers and stats you need to know ahead of the match:

KKR vs RR HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL Matches played: 27 Kolkata Knight Riders wins: 14 Rajasthan Royals wins: 11 Tied: 2 Last result: RR won by 9 wickets (May, 2023)

KKR overall IPL record at Eden Gardens Matches: 83 KKR wins: 49 KKR lost: 34 Last Result: KKR beat LSG by 8 wickets Last five results: Wins: 3; Losses 2 KKR highest score: 232/2 (20 overs) vs MI (2019) KKR lowest score: 108/10 (18.1 overs) vs MI (2018)

MOST RUNS IN KKR vs RR IPL MATCHES

Batter Inns. Runs Avg. Strike Rate HS Sanju Samson (RR) 15 388 29.84 120.87 54 Ajinkya Rahane (RR) 13 338 26.00 122.46 72 Shane Watson (RR) 10 304 33.77 140.74 104*

MOST WICKETS IN KKR vs RR IPL MATCHES

Bowler Inns. Wkts. Econ. Avg. BBI Shivam Mavi (KKR) 8 13 7.25 17.38 4/21 Sunil Narine (KKR) 18 12 7.11 41.50 2/21 Shakib Al Hasan (KKR) 7 10 6.16 15.40 3/17

Complete Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Allah Ghazanfar, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mushtaq, Nandre Burger, Tanush Kotian, Keshav Maharaj.