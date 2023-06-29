MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Czechs ban all Russian athletes from local competitions

The government said it banned “the participation of individual athletes and sports teams representing the Russian Federation in sports competitions and games organised on Czech soil”.

Published : Jun 29, 2023 13:12 IST , Prague - 1 MIN READ

AFP
REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO
REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Czech government said late on Wednesday it had banned all athletes representing Russia from taking part in local competitions as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continued.

The government said it banned “the participation of individual athletes and sports teams representing the Russian Federation in sports competitions and games organised on Czech soil”.

At the same time, athletes and teams representing the Czech Republic must not take part in competitions held in Russia, it added in a statement.

The decision was taken at the request of Czech sports associations.

Previously, Czech ice hockey players playing in the Russian-based Kontinental Hockey League could not play for the Czech national team, for instance.

But the current ban applies to all sports and all athletes competing under the Russian and Czech flags, respectively.

There was no information as to whether the move also concerns Belarusian athletes.

The Czech Olympic Committee said earlier this year it was against Russian and Belarusian athletes competing at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris under a neutral flag.

An EU and NATO member of 10.8 million people, the Czech Republic has provided Ukraine with substantial military and humanitarian aid since the Russian invasion started in February 2022.

Related Topics

Czech Republic

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Czechs ban all Russian athletes from local competitions
    AFP
  2. Duleep Trophy Live Score, Day 2, quarterfinals: Sindhu falls for 150 as North near 500; Central lead close to 100
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Kabaddi Championship: India beats Iran 33-28, poised to make final
    Team Sportstar
  4. Hockey India ropes in mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton for senior men’s team
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023, Day 3 Talking Points: India remains unbeaten with close win over Iran; Chinese Taipei registers important wins
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. Czechs ban all Russian athletes from local competitions
    AFP
  2. Duplantis sets world-leading outdoor mark of 6.12 meters at Golden Spike
    AP
  3. Pole vault star Duplantis relishing competing against ‘myself’
    AFP
  4. Hurdles star McLaughlin lethal in 400m flat, Lyles shines again in NYC
    Reuters
  5. Hughes breaks 30-year-old British 100m record with ‘dream’ run
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Czechs ban all Russian athletes from local competitions
    AFP
  2. Duleep Trophy Live Score, Day 2, quarterfinals: Sindhu falls for 150 as North near 500; Central lead close to 100
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Kabaddi Championship: India beats Iran 33-28, poised to make final
    Team Sportstar
  4. Hockey India ropes in mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton for senior men’s team
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023, Day 3 Talking Points: India remains unbeaten with close win over Iran; Chinese Taipei registers important wins
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment