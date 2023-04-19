Athletics

Scottish runner disqualified for ‘using vehicle’ in ultra-marathon

A Scottish runner has been stripped of third place in an ultra-marathon after data showed she had used a vehicle for part of the route, the race director said.

Reuters
Bengaluru 19 April, 2023 13:16 IST
Representative Image

Representative Image | Photo Credit: AFP

Data from the tracking system at the GB Ultras Manchester to Liverpool 80km race on April 7 showed that Joasia Zakrzewski, who represented Scotland in the marathon at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, used a car for a 4km stretch of the race, the BBC reported.

Race director Wayne Drinkwater said he had received information that a runner had gained an “unsporting, competitive advantage during a section of the event”.

He told the BBC: “Having reviewed the data from our race tracking system, GPX data, statements provided from our event team, other competitors and from the participant herself, we can confirm that a runner has now been disqualified from the event having taken vehicle transport during part of the route.”

Zakrzewski has not commented publicly on the incident and Reuters was not immediately able to contact her for comment.

The BBC quoted a running friend of Zakrzewski as saying she had felt sick and wanted to drop out after arriving from Australia the night before the race.

“She has cooperated fully with the race organisers’ investigations, giving them a full account of what happened,” said Adrian Stott.

“She genuinely feels sorry for any upset caused.”

