Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Shot-putter Toor smashes own Asian record at National Inter-State C’ships, qualifies for Worlds

Shot-putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor overcame a personal loss to smash his own five-year-old Asian record with a big throw of 21.77m and qualify for the World championships.

Published : Jun 19, 2023 22:03 IST , BHUBANESWAR - 1 MIN READ

Y. B. Sarangi
Tajinderpal Singh Toor celebrates after winning gold in men’s shotput.
Tajinderpal Singh Toor celebrates after winning gold in men’s shotput. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/The Hindu
infoIcon

Tajinderpal Singh Toor celebrates after winning gold in men’s shotput. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/The Hindu

Shot-putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor overcame a personal loss to smash his own five-year-old Asian record with a big throw of 21.77m and qualify for the World championships on the concluding day of the 62nd National inter-state athletics championships at the Kalinga Stadium here on Monday.

READ MORE | Jeswin Aldrin, the world leader in long jump, included in AIU testing pool

A giant thrower, Toor, who lost his grandmother three days ago, regained his composure to rewrite the Asian mark in his third attempt and win the men’s shot put gold medal.

“I dedicate this win to my grandmother, who helped me by sending money from Canada when I had no sponsors,” said Toor, who also bettered his own National record and qualified for the Asian Games.

National record holder Jinson Johnson returned to form as he won the 1500m race with 3:42.77 and made the cut for the Hangzhou Games. Ten others also qualified in 1500m on a day that witnessed a large number of athletes staking claim for the continental Games.

READ MORE | From agony in Chennai to ecstasy in Bhubaneswar: The Tejas Shirse story

Rohit Yadav (83.28m) led three javelin throwers to Hangzhou qualification.

Ancy Sojan and Shaili Singh were engaged in a keen contest before the former won the women’s long jump title leaping 6.51m and beating her younger competitor by 0.02m. Both booked their tickets for the Asiad.

Annu Rani (58.22m) was among the prominent women athletes to secure an Asiad berth.

The results (finals)
Men: 200m (WC QM: 20.16, AG QM: 20.61): 1. Amlan Borgohain (Asm) 20.71 (NMR, Old 20.80, Anil Kumar, 2000); 2. Shashikanth Virupaksha (Kar) 21.08, 3. Akash Kumar (UP) 21.17; 1500m (WC QM: 3:34.20, AG QM: 3:47.84): 1. Jinson Johnson (Ker) 3:42.77, 2. Ajay Kumar Saroj (UP) 3:42.96, 3. Shashi Bhushan Singh (Bih) 3:43.93; 400mH (WC QM: 48.70, AG QM: 49.75): 1. Yashas P. (Kar) 49.37 (NMR, Old 49.68, A. Dharun, 2018), 2. Santhosh Kumar T. (TN) 49.52, 3. Jabir Madari Palliyalil (Ker) 50.40; 5000m (WC QM: 13:07.00, AG QM: 14:00.00): 1. Gulveer Singh (UP) 13:43.23, 2. Harmanjot Singh (MP) 13:44.25, 3. Hemraj Gurjar (Raj) 13:45.91; Long jump (WC QM: 8.25m, AG QM: 7.95m): 1. M.Sreeshankar (Ker) 8.29m (NMR, Old 8.23m, Sreeshankar, 2022), 2. Jeswin Aldrin (TN) 7.98m, 3. David P. (TN) 7.94m; Shot put (WC QM: 21.40m, AG QM: 19m): 1. Tajinderpal Singh Toor (Pun) 21.77m (New Asian Games Record, NR, Old 21.49m, Tajinderpal, 2021), 2. Karanveer Singh (Pun) 19.78m, 3. Sahib Singh (Del) 18.75m; Javelin (WC QM: 85.20m, AG QM: 78.23m): 1. Rohit Yadav (UP) 83.28m, 2. Kishore Kumar Jena (Odi) 82.87m, 3. Shivpal Singh (UP) 81.96m; Pole vault (WC QM: 5.81m, AG QM: 5.40m): 1. Siva Subramani (TN) 5.11m (NMR, Old 5.10m, Kundan, 2018), 2. Dev Meena (MP) 4.90m, 3. Sidharth A.K. (Ker) 4.80m; 4x400m Relay (AG QM: 3:03.97): 1. Tamil Nadu 3:06.75, 2. Kerala 3:06.87, 3. Haryana 3:08.13.
Women:
200m: 1. Srabani Nanda (Odi) 23.77, 2. Prachi (UP) 24.12, 3. Anjali P.D. (Ker) 24.25; 800m (WC QM: 1:59.80, AG QM: 2:04.57): 1. Chanda (Del) 2:03.82, 2. Harmilan Bains (Pun) 2:04.04, 3. K.M. Deeksha (MP) 2:04.35; 400mH (WC QM: 54.90, AG QM: 57.48): 1. R.Vithya Ramraj (TN) 56.01 (NMR, Old 57.02, Jauna Murmu, 2018), 2. Sinchal Kaveramma R.R. (Kar) 56.76, 3. Anu R. (Ker) 58.13); 5000m (WC QM: 14:57.00, AG QM: 15:49.00): 1. Sanjivani Jadhav (Mah) 15:55.60, 2. Seema (HP) 16:11.50, 3. Ankita (Utk) 16:37.85; Long jump (WC QM: 6.85m, AG QM: 6.45m): 1. Ancy Sojan (Ker) 6.51m, 2. Shaili Singh (UP) 6.49m, 3. Bhavani Yadav Bhagavati (AP) 6.44m; High jump (WC QM: 1.97m, AG QM: 1.80m): 1. Pooja (Har) 1.80m, 2. Rubina Yadav (Har) 1.78m, 3. Abhinaya Shetty (Kar) 1.76m; Shot put (WC QM: 18.80m, AG QM: 16.30m): 1. Kiran Baliyan (UP) 17.17m, 2. Manpreet Kaur (Har) 16.61m, 3. Abha Khatua (Mah) 16.39m; Javelin (WC QM: 63.80m, AG QM: 56.46m): 1. Annu Rani (UP) 58.22m, 2. Priyanka (Har) 51.94m, 3. Rashmi K. (AP) 50.95m; Hammer (WC QM: 73.60m, AG QM: 62.03m): 1. K.M. Rachna (UP) 65.03m (NMR, Old 64.19m, Manju Bala, 2022), 2. Tanya Chaudhary (UP) 63.16m, 3. Renu (Har) 60.91m; 4x400m Relay (AG QM: 3:33.23): 1. Tamil Nadu 3:37.87, 2. Punjab 3:39.22, 3. Delhi 3:39.51.

Related Topics

Tajinderpal Singh Toor /

National Inter-State Athletics Championship

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ashes LIVE Score, ENG vs AUS 1st Test Day 4: Australia 45/0 (14 overs); Warner, Khawaja build solid start
    Team Sportstar
  2. Shot-putter Toor smashes own Asian record at National Inter-State C’ships, qualifies for Worlds
    Y. B. Sarangi
  3. Two days before clash with India, Pakistan football team receives visa
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  4. Formula 1: Red Bull can win everything but the gap may be closing
    Reuters
  5. Italy’s Cristante signs new Roma deal until 2027
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. Shot-putter Toor smashes own Asian record at National Inter-State C’ships, qualifies for Worlds
    Y. B. Sarangi
  2. Jeswin Aldrin, the world leader in long jump, included in AIU testing pool
    Team Sportstar
  3. From agony in Chennai to ecstasy in Bhubaneswar: The Tejas Shirse story
    Aashin Prasad
  4. Inter-state Championships: Sreeshankar gave dope sample voluntarily after jumping 8.41m, says father Murali
    PTI
  5. Inter-State Championships: Sreeshankar qualifies for World Championships, Asian Games
    Y. B. Sarangi
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ashes LIVE Score, ENG vs AUS 1st Test Day 4: Australia 45/0 (14 overs); Warner, Khawaja build solid start
    Team Sportstar
  2. Shot-putter Toor smashes own Asian record at National Inter-State C’ships, qualifies for Worlds
    Y. B. Sarangi
  3. Two days before clash with India, Pakistan football team receives visa
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  4. Formula 1: Red Bull can win everything but the gap may be closing
    Reuters
  5. Italy’s Cristante signs new Roma deal until 2027
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment