Shot-putter Toor smashes own Asian record at National Inter-State C’ships, qualifies for Worlds

Shot-putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor overcame a personal loss to smash his own five-year-old Asian record with a big throw of 21.77m and qualify for the World championships on the concluding day of the 62nd National inter-state athletics championships at the Kalinga Stadium here on Monday.

A giant thrower, Toor, who lost his grandmother three days ago, regained his composure to rewrite the Asian mark in his third attempt and win the men’s shot put gold medal.

“I dedicate this win to my grandmother, who helped me by sending money from Canada when I had no sponsors,” said Toor, who also bettered his own National record and qualified for the Asian Games.

National record holder Jinson Johnson returned to form as he won the 1500m race with 3:42.77 and made the cut for the Hangzhou Games. Ten others also qualified in 1500m on a day that witnessed a large number of athletes staking claim for the continental Games.

Rohit Yadav (83.28m) led three javelin throwers to Hangzhou qualification.

Ancy Sojan and Shaili Singh were engaged in a keen contest before the former won the women’s long jump title leaping 6.51m and beating her younger competitor by 0.02m. Both booked their tickets for the Asiad.

Annu Rani (58.22m) was among the prominent women athletes to secure an Asiad berth.