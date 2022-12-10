PT Usha elected first woman president of IOA

PT Usha was on Saturday elected as the first woman president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

The 58-year-old Usha, a multiple Asian Games gold medallist and fourth place holder in the 400m hurdles final in the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, was elected unopposed.

The elections were held under the supervision of Supreme Court-appointed retired judge L Nageswara Rao.

Usha’s election ended a long-drawn crisis in the faction-ridden IOA, which was warned of a possible suspension by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) if elections were not held this month.

The polls were originally due in December 2021.

Usha became the first Olympian and first international medallist to head the IOA in its 95-year-old history, adding another feather to her cap.

Usha is the first sportsperson to have represented the country and also become IOA chief since Maharaja Yadavindra Singh, who played a Test match in 1934. Singh was the third IOA president who held office from 1938 to 1960.