World Athletics Championships 2023: Tamberi wins gold after thrilling high jump final, Barshim finishes third

Tamberi, who famously shared the Olympic title with three-time world champion Mutaz Barshim of Qatar, cleared a world-leading 2.36 metres for gold.

Published : Aug 23, 2023 02:47 IST , BUDAPEST - 3 MINS READ

Reuters
Italy's Gianmarco Tamberi celebrates after winning the Men's High Jump gold medal in World Athletics Championships at National Athletics Centre on Tuesday in Budapest, Hungary.
Italy’s Gianmarco Tamberi celebrates after winning the Men’s High Jump gold medal in World Athletics Championships at National Athletics Centre on Tuesday in Budapest, Hungary. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Italy’s Gianmarco Tamberi celebrates after winning the Men’s High Jump gold medal in World Athletics Championships at National Athletics Centre on Tuesday in Budapest, Hungary. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Italy’s Olympic champion and showman Gianmarco Tamberi captured his first world high jump title on Tuesday, in a dramatic finish against young American JuVaughn Harrison.

Tamberi, who famously shared the Olympic title with three-time world champion Mutaz Barshim of Qatar, cleared a world-leading 2.36 metres for gold. He missed at one attempt at 2.40 and then called it a night, his victory secured.

“I feel like a human being who beats superheroes,” Tamberi said.

The 31-year-old Tamberi, wearing one green sock and one red, and his face shaved on only one side, leapt into the water hazard of the steeplechase in wild celebration with Soufiane El Bakkali of Morocco, who had just raced to gold in the men’s 3,000m steeplechase.

“It’s crazy, it’s an indescribable feeling,” Tamberi said. “I have been rewarded for all the sacrifices made.

“I managed to stay focused, expressing my feelings. My secret is being myself on the platform. It worked,” he added. “Many had doubts about the change of coach, the gold is also thanks to my father.”

Tamberi’s dad Marco had been his coach until days before last year’s world championships in Eugene, when he switched to Giulio Ciotti.

The 24-year-old Harrison also cleared 2.36 but had more misses on the countback, and so took silver for his first senior global medal.

“I think this was the best year of my career,” Harrison said. “I was consistent in every competition. After qualification I was about to have fun in the final and enjoy the jumps.

“It is fantastic that I beat one of the Olympic winners and I equalled the other. This is what I came for. This result gives me a great confidence for the Olympic Games in Paris.”

Barshim cleared 2.33 for bronze, missing at all three attempts at 2.36. The 32-year-old, who has the second best jump in history - 2.43 behind Cuban great Javier Sotomayor (2.45 in 1993) - looked in for a rough night when he missed his first attempt at 2.25.

“Everything was different today,” Barshim said. “I came here with three world golds and one silver and managed to add a bronze tonight. Look at my career. If it was not me that did this, but someone else, I would like to be that someone. I am the only high jumper with such a medal count. This almost brings tears to my eyes.

“The rivalry between all the jumpers was incredible. I am happy that Tamberi won the gold,” he added. “It was a medal he was missing from his CV and he added it tonight. The Paris Olympics is my next goal but it will be my last. It will be more like a contest, not revenge.”

His sharing of gold with good friend and rival Tamberi was one of the most memorable moments of the Tokyo Olympics. But the Italian stood alone on Tuesday, to the delight of the raucous Italian fans in the crowd, who chanted “Gimbo! Gimbo!” as he waved his long arms in encouragement.

Tamberi now has a full collection of high jump golds, having also captured world indoor, European and Diamond League titles.

Silver was a terrific result for Harrison, who in Tokyo became the first American since Jim Thorpe in 1912 to compete in both the long jump, finishing fifth, and high jump (seventh) at the Olympics.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

