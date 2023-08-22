MagazineBuy Print

World Athletics Championships 2023, Day Four Live Updates: Jyothi Yarraji in 100m hurdles heats, Krishan Kumar in action in men’s 800m

World Athletics Championships 2023: Follow live updates and results from Day 4 of the competition in Budapest.

Updated : Aug 22, 2023 22:06 IST

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India’s Jyothi Yarraji will be in action in women’s 100m hurdles heats at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, on Tuesday.
FILE PHOTO: India's Jyothi Yarraji will be in action in women's 100m hurdles heats at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K MURALI KUMAR/The Hindu
FILE PHOTO: India’s Jyothi Yarraji will be in action in women’s 100m hurdles heats at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K MURALI KUMAR/The Hindu

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of day four of the World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest, Hungary. This is Nihit Sachdeva taking you through the action as it unfolds at the National Athletics Centre.

  • August 22, 2023 22:06
    First event coming up shortly

    Today’s action begins with the opening heat of the women’s 100m hurdles.

  • August 22, 2023 21:50
    Details about Jyothi Yarraji’s women’s 100m hurdles heats

    Yarraji, the national record holder, will compete in Heat Four.

    Start List (along with Season’s Best):

    Laeticia Bapte (France) - 12.69s

    Ditaji Kambundji (Switzerland) - 12.47s

    Celeste Mucci (Australia) - 12.84s

    Nadine Visser (Netherlands) - 12.65s

    Jyothi Yarraji (India) - 12.78s

    Naomi Akakpo (Togo) - 13.81s

    Klaudia Siciarz (Poland) - 12.96s

    Mariam Abdul-Rashid (Canada) - 12.89s

    Jasmine Camacho-Quinn (Puerto Rico) - 12.31s

    There will be a total of five heats. Top four from each heat will automatically qualify for the semifinals along with the four fastest losers.

  • August 22, 2023 21:39
    ICYMI, here’s the footage of a stunning women's 100m final
  • August 22, 2023 21:29
    First final today is Men’s High Jump - 11:28PM IST

    World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in men’s high jump

    Mutaz Essa Barshim, Gianmarco Tamberi and JuVaughn Harrison are the favourites for the men’s high jump gold medal at World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

  • August 22, 2023 21:20
    Biggest news from Day Three of the event - Sha’Carri Richardson is the new women’s 100m world champion

    World Athletics Championships 2023: Sha’Carri Richardson - remember the name

    The years in the wilderness, far from mellowing her only seem to have made her more abrasive to the haters as she describes them.

  • August 22, 2023 21:12
    Where to watch World Athletics Championships in India?

    The World Athletics Championships 2023 is being live streamed in India on Jio Cinema from August 19 to 27.

  • August 22, 2023 21:10
    Day four schedule

    10:10PM - Women’s 100m Hurdles Heats - Jyothi Yarraji in Heat Four

    10:50PM - Men’s 800m Heats - Krishan Kumar in Heat One

    11:28PM - Men’s High Jump Final

    11:50PM - Women’s Discus Throw Final

    11:55PM - Women’s 400m Hurdles Semifinals

    12:30AM - Men’s 400m Semifinals

    1:01AM - Women’s 1500m Final

    1:12AM - Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final

