World Athletics Championships 2023, Day Four Live Updates: Jyothi Yarraji in 100m hurdles heats, Krishan Kumar in action in men’s 800m

August 22, 2023 21:50

Details about Jyothi Yarraji’s women’s 100m hurdles heats

Yarraji, the national record holder, will compete in Heat Four.

Start List (along with Season’s Best):

Laeticia Bapte (France) - 12.69s

Ditaji Kambundji (Switzerland) - 12.47s

Celeste Mucci (Australia) - 12.84s

Nadine Visser (Netherlands) - 12.65s

Jyothi Yarraji (India) - 12.78s

Naomi Akakpo (Togo) - 13.81s

Klaudia Siciarz (Poland) - 12.96s

Mariam Abdul-Rashid (Canada) - 12.89s

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn (Puerto Rico) - 12.31s

There will be a total of five heats. Top four from each heat will automatically qualify for the semifinals along with the four fastest losers.