World Athletics Championships 2023, Day Four Live Updates: Jyothi Yarraji in 100m hurdles heats, Krishan Kumar in action in men’s 800m

- August 22, 2023 22:06First event coming up shortly
Today’s action begins with the opening heat of the women’s 100m hurdles.
- August 22, 2023 21:50Details about Jyothi Yarraji’s women’s 100m hurdles heats
Yarraji, the national record holder, will compete in Heat Four.
Start List (along with Season’s Best):
Laeticia Bapte (France) - 12.69s
Ditaji Kambundji (Switzerland) - 12.47s
Celeste Mucci (Australia) - 12.84s
Nadine Visser (Netherlands) - 12.65s
Jyothi Yarraji (India) - 12.78s
Naomi Akakpo (Togo) - 13.81s
Klaudia Siciarz (Poland) - 12.96s
Mariam Abdul-Rashid (Canada) - 12.89s
Jasmine Camacho-Quinn (Puerto Rico) - 12.31s
There will be a total of five heats. Top four from each heat will automatically qualify for the semifinals along with the four fastest losers.
- August 22, 2023 21:39ICYMI, here’s the footage of a stunning women's 100m final
- August 22, 2023 21:29First final today is Men’s High Jump - 11:28PM IST
- August 22, 2023 21:20Biggest news from Day Three of the event - Sha’Carri Richardson is the new women’s 100m world champion
- August 22, 2023 21:12Where to watch World Athletics Championships in India?
The World Athletics Championships 2023 is being live streamed in India on Jio Cinema from August 19 to 27.
- August 22, 2023 21:10Day four schedule
10:10PM - Women’s 100m Hurdles Heats - Jyothi Yarraji in Heat Four
10:50PM - Men’s 800m Heats - Krishan Kumar in Heat One
11:28PM - Men’s High Jump Final
11:50PM - Women’s Discus Throw Final
11:55PM - Women’s 400m Hurdles Semifinals
12:30AM - Men’s 400m Semifinals
1:01AM - Women’s 1500m Final
1:12AM - Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final
Latest on Sportstar
- Indian sports news wrap, August 22
- Durand Cup 2023: Hyderabad, Bengaluru finish group stages with a win
- Jaipur Patriots named as seventh franchise to UTT roster
- Al-Nassr vs Shabab Al-Ahli LIVE streaming info, AFC Champions League: When and where to watch Ronaldo play?
- Al-Nassr vs Shabab Al-Ahli LIVE score, AFC Champions League updates: Preview, stats; Kick-off at 10:50pm IST
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE