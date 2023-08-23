MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

World Athletics Championships 2023: Kipyegon cruises to third gold medal in 1500m in Budapest

Ethiopian 21-year-old Diribe Welteji took silver in 3:55.69s with Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands finishing well for bronze in 3:56.00s.

Published : Aug 23, 2023 02:22 IST , BUDAPEST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon celebrates after winning the gold medal in the Women’s 1500m final during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, on Tuesday.
Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon celebrates after winning the gold medal in the Women’s 1500m final during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon celebrates after winning the gold medal in the Women’s 1500m final during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: AP

Kenyan middle-distance superstar Faith Kipyegon capped a year that brought her a trio of world records by claiming a hat-trick of world 1,500 metres gold medals as she ran a perfect race to come home in 3:54.87 in Tuesday’s final.

Kipyegon, the double Olympic champion, has not lost over the distance for two years. Still only 29, Budapest is her sixth World Championships and she now has a remarkable haul of three golds, two silvers and a fifth place on her debut in 2013.

Avoiding any risk of a fall, Kipyegon hit the front from the start, though keeping a controlled pace. With the rest of the field effectively running for minor medals, nobody challenged her and when Kipyegon kicked for home at the bell she opened a huge lead and enjoyed a virtual lap of honour in advance.

Ethiopian 21-year-old Diribe Welteji was the best of the rest as she took silver in 3:55.69, with Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands, still heavily strapped after falling metres from the line while fighting for 10,000m gold three days ago, finishing well for bronze in 3:56.00.

“This is a great season for me - to break the world records and to become a world champion here, to defend my title, I am so grateful,” said Kipyegon, who set new marks over 1,500m, the mile and 5,000m in June and July.

“I was chasing history today and I was chasing this title. My plan was to get to the front then I just controlled the race and kept going faster and faster.”

Kipyegon and Hassan are likely to clash again later in the week when both race over 5,000m.

Related stories

Related Topics

Faith Kipyegon /

World Athletics Championships 2023 /

World Athletics Championships /

Sifan Hassan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Al-Nassr wins thriller against Shabab Al-Ahli to qualify for AFC Champions League
    AFP
  2. World Athletics Championships 2023: Kipyegon cruises to third gold medal in 1500m in Budapest
    Reuters
  3. World Athletics Championships 2023, Day Four HIGHLIGHTS: Jyothi Yarraji fails to reach women’s 100m hurdles semis, Krishan Kumar finishes 54th in men’s 800m heats, Tamberi wins men’s high jump gold medal
    Team Sportstar
  4. Serena Williams gives birth to second child
    Reuters
  5. Al-Nassr 4-2 Shabab Al-Ahli, AFC Champions League HIGHLIGHTS: Brozovic, Talisca late goals help Al Nassr win
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. World Athletics Championships 2023: Kipyegon cruises to third gold medal in 1500m in Budapest
    Reuters
  2. World Athletics Championships: Jyothi Yarraji fails to qualify for 100m hurdles semis
    PTI
  3. World Athletics Championships 2023, Day Four HIGHLIGHTS: Jyothi Yarraji fails to reach women’s 100m hurdles semis, Krishan Kumar finishes 54th in men’s 800m heats, Tamberi wins men’s high jump gold medal
    Team Sportstar
  4. World Athletics Championships 2023: Women’s 5,000m heats delayed due to high temperatures in Budapest
    Reuters
  5. World Athletics Championships: Incomparable Rojas has new world triple jump record in sights
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Al-Nassr wins thriller against Shabab Al-Ahli to qualify for AFC Champions League
    AFP
  2. World Athletics Championships 2023: Kipyegon cruises to third gold medal in 1500m in Budapest
    Reuters
  3. World Athletics Championships 2023, Day Four HIGHLIGHTS: Jyothi Yarraji fails to reach women’s 100m hurdles semis, Krishan Kumar finishes 54th in men’s 800m heats, Tamberi wins men’s high jump gold medal
    Team Sportstar
  4. Serena Williams gives birth to second child
    Reuters
  5. Al-Nassr 4-2 Shabab Al-Ahli, AFC Champions League HIGHLIGHTS: Brozovic, Talisca late goals help Al Nassr win
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment