Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023 to take place on January 15; Yohan Blake named ambassador

Over 55,000 participants will take to the streets of Mumbai for the 18th edition of the iconic Tata Mumbai Marathon on January 15, as the city bursts to life in a celebration of #HarDilMumbai.

For the past seventeen years, the journey of the Tata Mumbai Marathon has been transformational.

The event has transcended sport and has left a lasting impact on the city and country. For the first time ever, Procam International along with the International Institute of Sports Management has curated a special report which measures the economic, social, and health impact of this race.

Also Read Shericka Jackson and Yohan Blake win Jamaican 100m titles in season-best times

“The Tata Mumbai Marathon is the pride of Maharashtra and an event that is eagerly awaited by runners from across the state and India. The enthusiasm and excitement has very high as the race returns after two years,” Ranjit Singh Deol, Principal Secretary, Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of Maharashtra, said.

The USD 405,000 prize fund World Athletics Gold Label Road Race is among the top 10 marathons in the world, and in a competitive International Elite field, this year, over a dozen men and six women hold personal bests under the course record.

Jamaica’s Yohan Blake, the youngest men’s 100m world champion, is the International Event Ambassador and his presence in Mumbai underscores the growing influence of the event.