Tata Steel Marathon 2024: Ebenyo, Kebede return to defend their titles at World 25K Kolkata

Defending champions Daniel Ebenyo (Kenya) and Sutume Kebede (Ethiopia) will return to defend their titles in the world’s first World Athletics Gold Label 25 K Race, Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata, which is scheduled on Sunday, December 15.

Both are the current record holders in their respective events - Ebenyo in the men’s category with a timing of 1:11:13 and Kebede with a timing of 1:18:47 in the women’s.

Early this year, Kebede improved her personal bests in the half marathon (1:04:37) and marathon (2:15:55) to take initial world leads in both events in 2024. It set the tone for faster timing and a keen contest among women runners.

Ebenyo is aiming to better his timing (1:11:13) from last year, which was just five seconds slower than his country-mate Eliud Kipchoge’s 1:11:08, recorded while setting the World Record 2:01:09 in the Berlin Marathon two years ago.

“The Kolkata roads are fast, and conditions are ideal; it is a perfect opportunity for me to defend my title and better my timing,” the reigning champion Daniel Ebenyo revealed while confirming his entry for 2024.

Some of the world’s best athletes will take centre stage at the US $142,214 prize money race with equal prize money for the men and women winners. The top three winners each stand to win $15000, $10000, and $7000, respectively.

The women’s line-up for 2024 also includes Desi Jisa from Bahrain, who won the 2022 edition here. Another past champion in Kolkata (2017), Degitu Azimeraw, will be a runner to watchout for, returning to the sport after becoming a mother.

Kenya’s Benson Kipruto and Haymanot Alew of Ethiopia will make the men’s field attractive. Earlier this year, Kipruto won the Tokyo Marathon with a season-leading time of 2:02:16. While doing so, he was officially timed 1:11:39 at 25K. He went on to win the bronze medal in the Paris Olympics this summer.

Two other notable entries in the men’s section are Stephen Kissa and Diriba Girma. Kissa, the Ugandan, finished fifth in the World Championships Marathon in Budapest last year. Diriba (21), the younger brother of multiple world championship medalist Lamecha Girma, is expecting a big break on his entry into the road running circuit.

Amateur registrations, across categories have soared as well to new highs, bearing testimony to the widespread popularity of the event. Over 20,000 amateurs from India and around the world will participate in the ninth edition.