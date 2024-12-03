 />
ITTF Mixed Team World Cup: India beats Australia 8-6, fails to reach knockout stage

USA, Australia and India were tied for the second spot behind China with one win each in the group stage. However, the Americans finished second courtesy better ratio of games won to games lost and qualified for the knockouts.

Published : Dec 03, 2024 12:41 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Snehit Suravajjula helped India come from behind to beat Australia in its final group match at the ITTF Mixed Team World Cup in Chengdu, China, on Tuesday.
FILE PHOTO: Snehit Suravajjula helped India come from behind to beat Australia in its final group match at the ITTF Mixed Team World Cup in Chengdu, China, on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: G RAMAKRISHNA/THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Snehit Suravajjula helped India come from behind to beat Australia in its final group match at the ITTF Mixed Team World Cup in Chengdu, China, on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: G RAMAKRISHNA/THE HINDU

India beat Australia 8-6 in its final Group 1 match of the ITTF Mixed Team World Cup in Chengdu, China, on Tuesday but failed to qualify for the knockout stage.

Earlier, India had also lost 3-8 to USA in its tournament opener and 0-8 to China in its second match. The first team to win a total of eight games clinches the match.

While China topped the group with three wins in three matches, USA, Australia and India were tied for the second spot with one win each. However, the Americans finished second courtesy better ratio of games won to games lost and qualified for the knockouts.

India played the tournament without higher-ranked players such as Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra and Sreeja Akula.

READ | Asian Table Tennis Championships review: Plenty of positives and a historic first

In the opening mixed doubles match against Australia, Pritha Vartikar and Jeet Chandra lost 2-1 (11-8, 11-3, 8-11) to Finn Luu and Jian Fang Lay.

In the women’s singles, Constantina Psihogios defeated Yashaswini Ghorpade 2-1 (13-11, 10-12, 11-6).

Snehit Suravajjula began Indian’s comeback as he took down Nicholas Lum 2-1 (11-6, 9-11, 11-7) in men’s singles. Suravajjula and Chandra paired up to defeat Luu and Lum 2-1 (11-8, 10-12, 11-9) in the men’s doubles.

In the decisive women’s doubles, Vartikar and Ghorpade wrapped up the tie with a 2-0 (11-8, 11-7) victory over Psihogios and Lay.

The Indian squad also had Manush Shah, Manav Thakkar, Poymantee Baisya and Sayali Wani.

