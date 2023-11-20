MagazineBuy Print

Thompson-Herah names new coach after recent split with former trainer

Walcott has also been coaching her compatriot Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce since the 2020 season. The two sprinters have seemingly maintained a consistently frosty relationship.

Published : Nov 20, 2023 23:07 IST , GDANSK - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Thompson-Herah and Walcott begin their collaboration less than a year before she defends her 100-meter and 200-meter titles at the Paris Games.
infoIcon

Jamaican five-time Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah has appointed Reynaldo Walcott as her new coach following her split from Shanikie Osbourne earlier this month, her management company said on Monday.

Andi Sports Management, Thompson-Herah’s agency, stated on Thursday that the separation from Osbourne resulted from a “breakdown in negotiations on a compensation package” sought by Osbourne.

Thompson-Herah and Walcott begin their collaboration less than a year before she defends her 100-meter and 200-meter titles at the Paris Games.

