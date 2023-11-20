Jamaican five-time Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah has appointed Reynaldo Walcott as her new coach following her split from Shanikie Osbourne earlier this month, her management company said on Monday.
Walcott has also been coaching her compatriot Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce since the 2020 season. The two sprinters have seemingly maintained a consistently frosty relationship.
ALSO READ: Sajan Prakash receives Australia training scholarship ahead of Paris 2024 Olympics
Andi Sports Management, Thompson-Herah’s agency, stated on Thursday that the separation from Osbourne resulted from a “breakdown in negotiations on a compensation package” sought by Osbourne.
Thompson-Herah and Walcott begin their collaboration less than a year before she defends her 100-meter and 200-meter titles at the Paris Games.
Latest on Sportstar
- Thompson-Herah names new coach after recent split with former trainer
- After ATP Finals success, Djokovic eyes second Davis Cup title for Serbia
- ATP finals win a fitting end to Djokovic’s record breaking 2023 season
- ATP Finals: Djokovic wins record seventh title by beating Sinner in straight sets
- Injury-stricken India looks to beat the odds against Qatar in FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE