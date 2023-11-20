MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Sajan Prakash receives Australia training scholarship ahead of Paris 2024 Olympics

The 30-year-old will be heading to Bond University’s development centre in Gold Coast where he will train under Chris Mooney who has a good track record of producing Olympic medal winners. 

Published : Nov 20, 2023 18:46 IST , Thiruvananthapuram - 2 MINS READ

M. R. Praveen Chandran
FILE PHOTO: Sajan Prakash of Kerala sets a new National Games record (2:05.81+0.69) in the men’s 200m medley and won gold in 400m freestyle event in the swimming competition of the 36th National Games in Rajkot.
FILE PHOTO: Sajan Prakash of Kerala sets a new National Games record (2:05.81+0.69) in the men’s 200m medley and won gold in 400m freestyle event in the swimming competition of the 36th National Games in Rajkot. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/ The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Sajan Prakash of Kerala sets a new National Games record (2:05.81+0.69) in the men’s 200m medley and won gold in 400m freestyle event in the swimming competition of the 36th National Games in Rajkot. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/ The Hindu

Olympian swimmer Sajan Prakash will train in Australia ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The 30-year-old won a scholarship from FINA and the world swimming body will send him to Bond University’s development centre in Gold Coast for training. He will be training under head coach Chris Mooney who has a good track record of producing Olympic medal winners. 

ALSO READ: Khade retires from domestic swimming events after winning gold at National Games

However, Sajan’s first goal is to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics with an A standard qualification mark in the 200m butterfly event. Ahead of the previous Olympics in Tokyo, Sajan had become the first Indian swimmer to achieve the A Standard mark.

“It will be a good opportunity for me to train under a renowned coach and use the world-class facilities at Bond University. My first goal is to attain the A standard qualification mark for the Paris Olympics which should be around 1.56.30s The competition has become tougher and I believe this stint will help me achieve it,’‘ said Sajan.

It has been an up-and-down year for Sajan, who finished sixth in the 200m butterfly event at the Hangzhou Asian Games. Though he was happy to figure in the Asian Games final, he wasn’t satisfied with his timing.

“It was a tough field and was really competitive. I wanted to do a low 1.56 in the Asian Games and I fell short of my expectations. It was a difficult year for me. My coach Pradeep Kumar fell ill and it affected my training schedule. I wasn’t in my best form in the Asian Games, ‘‘ he said.

Sajan took part in the National Games in Goa to stay in competitive trim, winning three gold medals in long-distance events.

“I am happy with my performance in the National Games. I just took part in as many events as possible to stay competitive. I was competing in 1500m and 800m freestyle events after a long time and I was testing my endurance and was happy to win medals in those events,’‘ said Sajan who will leave for Australia this week.

Related stories

Related Topics

FINA /

Sajan Prakash /

Paris Olympics /

National Games

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sajan Prakash receives Australia training scholarship ahead of Paris 2024 Olympics
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  2. Spain’s Gavi sidelined for several months with torn ACL
    Reuters
  3. Para Asian Archery Championship: Sarita wins bronze; Sheetal, Rakesh in line for gold medal
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports news wrap, November 20
    Team Sportstar
  5. Very optimistic about what India can achieve in football, says Arsene Wenger
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Swimming

  1. Sajan Prakash receives Australia training scholarship ahead of Paris 2024 Olympics
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  2. National Games 2023: Srihari Nataraj ends swimming season with eight golds 
    Stan Rayan
  3. Khade retires from domestic swimming events after winning gold at National Games
    PTI
  4. Los Angeles to host 2026 Pan Pacific swimming championships ahead of 2028 Olympics
    AP
  5. McKeown lowers own mark for second World Record in two days
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sajan Prakash receives Australia training scholarship ahead of Paris 2024 Olympics
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  2. Spain’s Gavi sidelined for several months with torn ACL
    Reuters
  3. Para Asian Archery Championship: Sarita wins bronze; Sheetal, Rakesh in line for gold medal
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports news wrap, November 20
    Team Sportstar
  5. Very optimistic about what India can achieve in football, says Arsene Wenger
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment