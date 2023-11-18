Injury riddled P.V. Sindhu reveals her experience training under the mentorship of legendary coach Prakash Padukone

Double Olympics medallist P.V. Sindhu, who has been searching for that elusive title for long after winning the Singapore Open last year, has disclosed that legend Prakash Padukone will be assuming the role of her mentor.

Taking to her Instagram, Sindhu, the former World Champion, posted that she had started training with him at the end of August.

“And, it’s been an uphill climb ever since. He’s more than a mentor; my guide, my guru and above all, a true friend,” Sindhu posted.

“I wholeheartedly believe he possesses the magic to bring out the absolute best from my game. I am so grateful he reached out to me with one call when I was in Japan, and we’ve built on that connection exceptionally well,” the World No. 10 stated.

“Yes, I am all pumped up and looking forward to training with you,” Sindhu said.

In a chat with Sportstar on Saturday, the 27-year-old champion shuttler said that right now she was feeling better and that she needed complete rest.

“ A rehab programme is on and I am hoping to be back on court in January,” Sindhu said. “Obviously, I don’t want to rush things but be back only when I am 200 per cent fit and confident,” she added.

“Yes, this is definitely the most testing phase of my career but it also teaches you quite a few lessons, the most important being to have lots of patience,” Sindhu said with a big smile. “Well, in a way, I am lucky that the injury (on my left leg during the last Paris Open early this year) has given me enough time to be back with the desired planning,” she said. “By God’s grace, the injury is not major,” she added.

“In this backdrop, I am lucky to have someone like Prakash Sir, with whom I have been training since August this year, show such concern about me and my game. He has been giving a lot of invaluable inputs since the last couple of months. I am sure I will be back with a bang given the kind of expertise, knowledge and experience he has,” Sindhu said.

Interestingly, Sindhu’s father P.V. Ramana revealed that they were yet to take a call on whether former All England champion Mohammad Hashim (who has been her travelling coach of late) will be amongst the support staff.