Richest badminton tournament gets even richer

The richest tournament in badminton got even richer on Wednesday after the sport’s governing body ramped up the prize pot for the season-ending BWF World Tour Finals to $11.5 million over the next four years.

Published : Nov 15, 2023 14:17 IST , Kuala Lumpur - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Thomas Lund, Secretary General of the Badminton World Federation.
Thomas Lund, Secretary General of the Badminton World Federation. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Thomas Lund, Secretary General of the Badminton World Federation. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The richest tournament in badminton got even richer on Wednesday after the sport’s governing body ramped up the prize pot for the season-ending BWF World Tour Finals to $11.5 million over the next four years.

The prize money for this year’s Finals, taking place from December 13-17 in the Chinese city of Hangzhou, will be $2.5 million, up from $1.5 million last year.

It will increase over the coming years to $3.5 million in 2026, the Kuala Lumpur-based Badminton World Federation said.

“We are delighted to be able to confirm $11.5 million over the next four years for what already is our signature finale to the BWF World Tour,” secretary general Thomas Lund said.

“This represents an overall greater commitment to our players and contributes to an enhanced world-class sports product that we seek.”

