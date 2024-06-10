MagazineBuy Print

Usain Bolt ruptures Achilles in charity football match

The eight-time Olympic champion and world-record holder in the 100 and 200 metres was carried off on a stretcher during the second half of the football Aid game at Stamford Bridge.

Published : Jun 10, 2024 19:17 IST , MANCHASTER

Reuters
Usain Bolt of World XI is challenged by Tom Grennan of England during football Aid for UNICEF 2024 at Stamford Bridge on June 09, 2024 in London, England.
Usain Bolt of World XI is challenged by Tom Grennan of England during football Aid for UNICEF 2024 at Stamford Bridge on June 09, 2024 in London, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Usain Bolt of World XI is challenged by Tom Grennan of England during football Aid for UNICEF 2024 at Stamford Bridge on June 09, 2024 in London, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Jamaican sprinting hero Usain Bolt ruptured his Achilles tendon at a charity football match in London on Sunday, confirming the news in a social media post.

The eight-time Olympic champion and world-record holder in the 100 and 200 metres was carried off on a stretcher during the second half of the football Aid game at Stamford Bridge.

Bolt posted an Instagram photo from a dressing room, his right foot encased in a walking boot.

READ MORE: European Athletics Championships 2024: Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs defends 100m title

“Ruptured Achilles but done know we are a warrior,” wrote Bolt, who flashed a peace sign in the photo.

Bolt had been skipper of the World XI against an England select side that included former internationals such as Jermain Defoe.

Olympic and world champion Justin Gatlin of the U.S. was among the thousands of people who commented on Bolt’s post, writing “Bro what you out here doing?!? We retired remember,” with a laughing emoji.

The 37-year-old Bolt retired after the 2017 world championships in London.

