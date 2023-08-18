MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in women’s 100m sprint

Sha’Carri Richardson, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson are the favourites for the women’s 100m title at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

Published : Aug 18, 2023 15:20 IST - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: USA’s Sha’Carri Richardson.
FILE PHOTO: USA’s Sha’Carri Richardson. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: USA’s Sha’Carri Richardson. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The World Athletics Championships 2023 will be held in Budapest from August 19 to 27.

The women’s 100m sprint is one of the most highly anticipated events in the Hungarian capital. Here are the top three contenders for the gold medal in Budapest:

Sha’Carri Richardson (USA)

Sha’Carri Richardson is an American sprinter who hails from Dallas, Texas. She set a new U-20 world record in women’s 100m sprint at 2019 NCAA Championships with a timing of 10.75s.

She qualified for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics with a 10.86s timing at the US trials. However, she was excluded from the squad after testing positive for cannabis.

After missing out on last year’s edition, Richardson will make her World Championships debut this year in Budapest. This season, she has won the Diamond League meetings in Doha and Silesia.

Personal Best: 10.71s

Season’s Best: 10.71s

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (Jamaica)

FILE PHOTO: Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.
FILE PHOTO: Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
lightbox-info

FILE PHOTO: Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is a two-time Olympic gold medallist and a five-time world champion in women’s 100m sprint. The 36-year-old from Jamaica is nicknamed ‘Pocket Rocket’ for her short stature and explosive starts.

Her fourth and fifth world championships titles in 2019 and 2022, respectively came after giving birth to her son Zyon.

In 2023, she has competed only in two races - in Luzern and Madrid - and won both with respective timings of 10.82s and 10.83s.

Personal Best: 10:60s (the third fastest time ever)

Season’s Best: 10.82s

Shericka Jackson (Jamaica)

FILE PHOTO: Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson.
FILE PHOTO: Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson. | Photo Credit: AP
lightbox-info

FILE PHOTO: Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson. | Photo Credit: AP

Shericka Jackson is the reigning Olympic bronze medallist and world championships silver medallist in the 100m. The 29-year-old from Saint Ann, Jamaica, is a bigger threat in the 200m sprint but has shown this year how much she has improved in the shortest distance as well.

In 2023, she has competed in four Diamond League meetings and twice finished second and third. She set the fastest time of the season - 10.65s - at the Jamaican Championships in July.

Personal Best: 10.65s

Season’s Best: 10.65s

An upset is always a possibility in a sprint event. Here’s an athlete who could prove to be the dark horse:-

Marie-Josee Ta Lou (Ivory Coast)

FILE PHOTO: Marie-Josee Ta Lou of Ivory Coast.
FILE PHOTO: Marie-Josee Ta Lou of Ivory Coast. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
lightbox-info

FILE PHOTO: Marie-Josee Ta Lou of Ivory Coast. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

At the age of 34, Ivory Coast’s Marie-Josee Ta Lou is having the season of her life. She is the leading athlete in women’s 100m in the current Diamond League season after winning the meetings in Florence, Oslo, Lausanne and London.

She has won a silver and a bronze medal in 100m at World Championships previously while also finishing fourth at the last two Olympics.

Personal Best: 10.72s

Season’s Best: 10.75s

World Record - 10.49s (Florence Griffith-Joyner at 1988 US Olympic trials in Indianapolis)
World Championships Record - 10.67s (Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce at 2022 World Championships in Eugene)
Olympic Record - 10.61s (Elaine Thompson-Herah at 2021 Tokyo Olympics)
World-leading performance in 2023 - 10.65s (Shericka Jackson at Jamaican Championships)

Related stories

Related Topics

World Athletics Championships 2023 /

World Athletics /

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce /

Shericka Jackson /

Sha'Carri Richardson /

Marie-Josee Ta Lou

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in women’s 100m sprint
    Team Sportstar
  2. World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in men’s 100m sprint
    Team Sportstar
  3. Kerr eyes 2027 Women’s World Cup as Australia aims to finish on a high
    AFP
  4. Premier League: Chelsea signs Liverpool target Romeo Lavia from Southampton
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIFA Women’s World Cup may be ‘coming home’ to Lionesses, but don’t count out the adamant Spanish
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in men’s 100m sprint
    Team Sportstar
  2. World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in women’s 100m sprint
    Team Sportstar
  3. Dutee Chand to challenge four-year NADA ban after failing two dope tests
    PTI
  4. Javelin thrower Jena cleared for World Athletics Championships after visa approved
    Team Sportstar
  5. Kerley, Jacobs clash possible at star-studded Budapest World Athletics Championships
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in women’s 100m sprint
    Team Sportstar
  2. World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in men’s 100m sprint
    Team Sportstar
  3. Kerr eyes 2027 Women’s World Cup as Australia aims to finish on a high
    AFP
  4. Premier League: Chelsea signs Liverpool target Romeo Lavia from Southampton
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIFA Women’s World Cup may be ‘coming home’ to Lionesses, but don’t count out the adamant Spanish
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment